Incumbent Republican Rod Bockenfield runs for his second term against Democrat Giugi Carminati and Libertarian Kevin Gulbranson.
About the district:
Located in eastern Adams and Arapahoe counties, including Brighton and a small portion of north Aurora (Adams) and Bennett, Strasburg, Byers, Deer Trail and Watkins (Arapahoe).
Population: 98,702
Households: 32,424
Median Household Income: $90,546
Median Age: 37.2; Over 65: 12%
Poverty Rate: 6.6%
Racial Breakdown: 70% white; 21% Hispanic; 4% Asian; 3% Black
Voter Breakdown: 24% Dem; 34% GOP; 41% UAF
The candidates:
Rod Bockenfeld, Republican
About Bockenfeld: A resident of Watkins, Bockenfeld is running for his second term after an upset victory in the 2018 primary. He serves on the House Appropriations, Finance and Judiciary committees and on Legislative Audit. Previously, Bockenfeld served 12 years on the Arapahoe County Commission. He’s run only a few bills of his own in his first term, including a law modifying the expungement of juvenile court records and benefits for disabled first responders.
Giugi Carminati, Democrat
About Carminati: An attorney with a degree in space law (!), she is Colorado captain for Lawyer Moms of America, “a mobilization of lawyer moms opposing family separation at the border.” She also founded The Woman’s Lawyer law firm. In addition to immigration, Carminati advocates for affordable housing, low-cost child care, technical education and affordable, accessible healthcare. Carminati lives in Aurora.
Kevin Gulbranson, Libertarian
kevingulbransonlibertarian.info
About Gulbranson: An Aurora resident, Gulbranson is president of Erowyn Enterprises and plays the trumpet. He believes in ending corporate welfare, separation of church and state, economic freedom and the individual right to bear arms. He calls himself socially tolerant and fiscally responsible.
Cash breakdown/Top donors
Bockenfeld: $28,071
Top donors: COPIC small donor ($2,000), Adams County GOP ($500), Realtor small donor ($500).
Carminati: $6,397
Top donors: Carminati has put $2,610 into her campaign from her own funds. Other donors: Alan Eustace of Menlo Park, California ($400), Carolyn Monroe of Tampa, Florida ($400) and Robert Eustace of Menlo Park ($400). Also has an $800 contribution from Rodney Ellis of Houston.
Gulbranson: $0
Top donors: Like most Libertarians, Gulbranson has not reported any contributions.
Colorado Politics analysis:
Safe Republican. Bockenfeld won the district with 56% of the vote in 2018.
