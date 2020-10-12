Voter Guide cover 100220
Republican Janice Rich is running for her second term against Democrat Scott Beilfuss and Green Party candidate Sierra Garcia.

About the district:

Located in Mesa County, including Grand Junction.

Population: 81,636

Households: 33,717

Median Household Income: $53,038

Median Age: 38.4 Over 65: 18%

Poverty Rate: 15.9%

Racial Breakdown: 81% white; 15% Hispanic; 1% Asian; 1% Black

Voter Breakdown: 20% Dem; 38% GOP; 40%  UAF

The candidates:

Janice Rich, Republican

janicerichforcolorado.com 

About Rich: Running for her second term in the House, Rich previously served as Mesa County Treasurer. In her first term, Rich was a co-sponsor of some of the most significant bipartisan bills run in the General Assembly, including reinsurance and modifications to the Rural Jump-start Act. She’s also kept a watchful eye on how the state deals with the Grand Junction Regional Campus, a facility targeted for redevelopment that previously housed Coloradans with developmental disabilities. 

Scott Beilfuss, Democrat

scottfor55.com 

About Beilfuss: Second vice-chair of the Mesa Democratic Party, this is Beilfuss’ first run for state office. He’s a retired life insurance agent. Beilfuss advocates for lower healthcare costs and better healthcare access; free college tuition for the first year, better funding for public higher education and affordable housing for seniors. 

Sierra Garcia, Green Party

facebook.com/SierraGarciaGPCO/ 

About Garcia: The only candidate running for the General Assembly from the Green Party, Garcia is on her first attempt at state office. She is secretary of the state Green Party. Garcia cites as her agenda “to help the local Grand Junction community develop strategic plans for economic growth relating to Green Party standards with Innovative reform.”

Cash breakdown/Top donors

Rich: $35,504

Top donors: COPIC small donor ($2,000), Pueblo Association of Realtors small donor ($500), Realtor small donor ($500).

Beilfuss: $14,610

Top donors: Mesa County Dems ($1,500), Colorado electrical workers small donor ($1,000) and five contributions from Aaron Young of Grand Junction ($800), Fredericka Howe of Grand Junction ($800), Karen Hayashi of Grand Junction ($500), Robert Traylor of Grand Junction ($500) and Norma Akright of Grand Junction ($450).

Garcia: $0

Top donors: She has not reported any campaign contributions

Colorado Politics analysis:

Safe Republican. Rich won with 62% of the vote in 2018.

 

