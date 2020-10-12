Republican Janice Rich is running for her second term against Democrat Scott Beilfuss and Green Party candidate Sierra Garcia.
About the district:
Located in Mesa County, including Grand Junction.
Population: 81,636
Households: 33,717
Median Household Income: $53,038
Median Age: 38.4 Over 65: 18%
Poverty Rate: 15.9%
Racial Breakdown: 81% white; 15% Hispanic; 1% Asian; 1% Black
Voter Breakdown: 20% Dem; 38% GOP; 40% UAF
The candidates:
Janice Rich, Republican
About Rich: Running for her second term in the House, Rich previously served as Mesa County Treasurer. In her first term, Rich was a co-sponsor of some of the most significant bipartisan bills run in the General Assembly, including reinsurance and modifications to the Rural Jump-start Act. She’s also kept a watchful eye on how the state deals with the Grand Junction Regional Campus, a facility targeted for redevelopment that previously housed Coloradans with developmental disabilities.
Scott Beilfuss, Democrat
About Beilfuss: Second vice-chair of the Mesa Democratic Party, this is Beilfuss’ first run for state office. He’s a retired life insurance agent. Beilfuss advocates for lower healthcare costs and better healthcare access; free college tuition for the first year, better funding for public higher education and affordable housing for seniors.
Sierra Garcia, Green Party
facebook.com/SierraGarciaGPCO/
About Garcia: The only candidate running for the General Assembly from the Green Party, Garcia is on her first attempt at state office. She is secretary of the state Green Party. Garcia cites as her agenda “to help the local Grand Junction community develop strategic plans for economic growth relating to Green Party standards with Innovative reform.”
Cash breakdown/Top donors
Rich: $35,504
Top donors: COPIC small donor ($2,000), Pueblo Association of Realtors small donor ($500), Realtor small donor ($500).
Beilfuss: $14,610
Top donors: Mesa County Dems ($1,500), Colorado electrical workers small donor ($1,000) and five contributions from Aaron Young of Grand Junction ($800), Fredericka Howe of Grand Junction ($800), Karen Hayashi of Grand Junction ($500), Robert Traylor of Grand Junction ($500) and Norma Akright of Grand Junction ($450).
Garcia: $0
Top donors: She has not reported any campaign contributions
Colorado Politics analysis:
Safe Republican. Rich won with 62% of the vote in 2018.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.