Democrat Jeni James Arndt runs for her fourth and final term against Libertarian Adam Shuknecht.

About the district

Located in Larimer County, including west Fort Collins and Colorado State University.

Population: 85,942

Households: 32,071

Median Household Income: $55,392

Median Age: 25.9 Over 65: 8%

Poverty Rate: 21.5%

Racial breakdown: 80% white; 11% Hispanic; 3% Asian; 2% Black

Voter breakdown: 35% Dem; 19% GOP; 44%  UAF

The candidates:

Jeni James Arndt, Democrat

Jeni Arndt

Jeni Arndt

jeniarndt.com 

About Arndt: Running for her fourth and final term in the House, Arndt has been an educator at the K-12 and university levels. She serves on the House Business Affairs & Labor and Rural Affairs & Agriculture committees, and on the Statutory Revision Committee. Her bills have focused on agriculture and water issues, including a 2018 bill to help the state fund efforts to battle invasive mussels at Colorado’s reservoirs and lakes. She also was the House co-sponsor of SB20-200, which repealed the death penalty.

Adam Shuknecht, Libertarian 

ballotpedia.org/Adam_Shuknecht 

About Shuknecht: A first-time candidate, Shuknecht is a key account manager for Kemin Industries in Fort Collins. He has no website and has not responded to candidate questionnaires.

Cash breakdown/Top donors:

Arndt: $47.173

Top donors: Apartment Assn. of Metro Denver small donor ($2,675), Colorado Education Association ($1,500), Colorado Apartment Assn. small donor ($1,000).

Shuknecht: $0

Top donors: Like most Libertarians, Shuknecht has not reported any contributions. 

Colorado Politics analysis:

Safe Democrat, given lack of Republican opposition in the last three elections. Arndt ran unopposed in both 2016 and 2018. 

