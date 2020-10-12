Democrat Jeni James Arndt runs for her fourth and final term against Libertarian Adam Shuknecht.
Located in Larimer County, including west Fort Collins and Colorado State University.
Population: 85,942
Households: 32,071
Median Household Income: $55,392
Median Age: 25.9 Over 65: 8%
Poverty Rate: 21.5%
Racial breakdown: 80% white; 11% Hispanic; 3% Asian; 2% Black
Voter breakdown: 35% Dem; 19% GOP; 44% UAF
The candidates:
Jeni James Arndt, Democrat
About Arndt: Running for her fourth and final term in the House, Arndt has been an educator at the K-12 and university levels. She serves on the House Business Affairs & Labor and Rural Affairs & Agriculture committees, and on the Statutory Revision Committee. Her bills have focused on agriculture and water issues, including a 2018 bill to help the state fund efforts to battle invasive mussels at Colorado’s reservoirs and lakes. She also was the House co-sponsor of SB20-200, which repealed the death penalty.
Adam Shuknecht, Libertarian
About Shuknecht: A first-time candidate, Shuknecht is a key account manager for Kemin Industries in Fort Collins. He has no website and has not responded to candidate questionnaires.
Cash breakdown/Top donors:
Arndt: $47.173
Top donors: Apartment Assn. of Metro Denver small donor ($2,675), Colorado Education Association ($1,500), Colorado Apartment Assn. small donor ($1,000).
Shuknecht: $0
Top donors: Like most Libertarians, Shuknecht has not reported any contributions.
Colorado Politics analysis:
Safe Democrat, given lack of Republican opposition in the last three elections. Arndt ran unopposed in both 2016 and 2018.
