Democrat Cathy Kipp is running to keep her appointed seat against Republican Donna Walter.
Located in Larimer County, includes Fort Collins east of Colorado State University. This is technically an open seat; Rep. Cathy Kipp was appointed in 2019 to replace Rep. Joann Ginal, who was appointed to the state Senate to replace Sen. John Kefalas, who was elected to the Larimer County Commission in 2018.
Population: 89,086
Households: 35,897
Median Household Income: $68,207
Median Age: 34.3; Over 65: 14%
Poverty Rate: 11.5%
Racial Breakdown: 79% white; 14% Hispanic; 3% Asian; 1% Black
Voter Breakdown: 33% Dem; 22% GOP; 43% UAF
The candidates:
Donna Walter, Republican
About Walter: She’s a board-certified naturopathic clinician. This is Walter’s fourth-consecutive run for HD52. Walter was a plaintiff, along with candidate Mark Milliam of HD11, in a lawsuit against the state, Fort Collins, Boulder and Larimer counties over the mask mandate. Walter has been a citizen advocate at the state Capitol for 25 years on several issues, including testifying on behalf of the Colorado Association for Naturopathic Medicine. She believes in school choice, improved healthcare access and is opposed to a “government option.”
Cathy Kipp, Democrat
About Kipp: Kipp previously served as president of the Poudre School District and a stay-at-home mom who has worked as a database developer. She serves on the House Education and Energy & Environment committees. Her legislation has focused on K-12 education and higher education issues, such as allowing colleges to determine whether to require national test scores and higher ed outcome measurements. She also co-sponsored the 2019 bill to require appliances to meet energy efficiency and water efficiency standards.
Cash breakdown/Top donors:
Walter: $2,960
Top donors: Charles Schmidt of Fort Collins ($400), Steven Faler of Fort Collins ($400), Mark Patlan of Timnath ($350).
Kipp: $33,951
Top donors: Colorado Education Association ($2,750), Colorado firefighters small donor ($2,000), Colorado electrical workers small donor ($2,000)
Colorado Politics analysis:
Safe Democrat. Ginal won her three previous races with no less than 54.7% of the vote.
