Incumbent Republican Hugh McKean is running for his third term against Democrat Vern Richardson.

About the district:

Located in Larimer County, including Loveland.  

Population: 88,688

Households: 36,117

Median Household Income: $66,356

Median Age: 41.1 Over 65: 19%

Poverty Rate: 8.1%

Racial breakdown: 85% white; 11% Hispanic; 1% Asian; 0% Black

Voter breakdown: 23% Dem; 34% GOP; 42%  UAF

The candidates:

Hugh McKean, Republican

Hugh McKean

Hugh McKean

mcckeanforstatehouse.com 

About McKean: Running for his third term, McKean is the latest in a line of center-right Republicans representing the district. He previously served on the Loveland City Council and is a contractor. McKean is the odds-on favorite for House Minority Leader in November to replace Rep. Patrick Neville. McKean is also a heck of a chili chef and won the House Chili Cook-off in its first two years. He serves on the House Business Affairs & Labor Committee and on the Statutory Revision Committee. His  legislative accomplishments include laws to expand I-25 in Northern Colorado, helping local county governments with recovery from the 2013 flood, and a bill to provide $90 million in loans for the Chimney Hollow Reservoir, part of Northern Water’s Windy Gap Firming Project. 

Vern Richardson, Democrat 

Vern Richardson

Vern Richardson

https://vernrichardson4hd51.com

About Richardson: A first-time candidate for state office, Richardson is a write-in candidate for HD51, so his name will not appear on the ballot. He is a sales manager for an injection molding company in Berthoud. He believes every political race should be contested to give voters a choice. 

Cash breakdown/Top 4 donors:

McKean: $69,835

Top donors: McKean has put $29,750 of his own funds into the race. Other donors: Colorado Apartment Assn. small donor ($2,675), COPIC small donor ($2,000) Realtor small donor ($1,500).

Richardson: $327

Top donors: Joe Chastain of Loveland ($100), four other donors at $50 or $51.

Colorado Politics analysis:

Safe Republican. A district that likes its center-right lawmakers (see: Brian DelGrosso and BJ Nikkel), McKean has won his previous races with an average of 58% of the vote.

