Incumbent Republican Hugh McKean is running for his third term against Democrat Vern Richardson.
About the district:
Located in Larimer County, including Loveland.
Population: 88,688
Households: 36,117
Median Household Income: $66,356
Median Age: 41.1 Over 65: 19%
Poverty Rate: 8.1%
Racial breakdown: 85% white; 11% Hispanic; 1% Asian; 0% Black
Voter breakdown: 23% Dem; 34% GOP; 42% UAF
The candidates:
Hugh McKean, Republican
About McKean: Running for his third term, McKean is the latest in a line of center-right Republicans representing the district. He previously served on the Loveland City Council and is a contractor. McKean is the odds-on favorite for House Minority Leader in November to replace Rep. Patrick Neville. McKean is also a heck of a chili chef and won the House Chili Cook-off in its first two years. He serves on the House Business Affairs & Labor Committee and on the Statutory Revision Committee. His legislative accomplishments include laws to expand I-25 in Northern Colorado, helping local county governments with recovery from the 2013 flood, and a bill to provide $90 million in loans for the Chimney Hollow Reservoir, part of Northern Water’s Windy Gap Firming Project.
Vern Richardson, Democrat
https://vernrichardson4hd51.com
About Richardson: A first-time candidate for state office, Richardson is a write-in candidate for HD51, so his name will not appear on the ballot. He is a sales manager for an injection molding company in Berthoud. He believes every political race should be contested to give voters a choice.
Cash breakdown/Top 4 donors:
McKean: $69,835
Top donors: McKean has put $29,750 of his own funds into the race. Other donors: Colorado Apartment Assn. small donor ($2,675), COPIC small donor ($2,000) Realtor small donor ($1,500).
Richardson: $327
Top donors: Joe Chastain of Loveland ($100), four other donors at $50 or $51.
Colorado Politics analysis:
Safe Republican. A district that likes its center-right lawmakers (see: Brian DelGrosso and BJ Nikkel), McKean has won his previous races with an average of 58% of the vote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.