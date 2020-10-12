Voter Guide cover 100220
Illustration by Jim Carr, special to Colorado Politics

Democrat Mary Young races to keep her appointed seat against Republican Sean Short.

About the district: 

Located in Weld County, city of Greeley. Technically an open seat; Rep. Mary Young was appointed in 2018 by a Democratic vacancy committee to replace Rep. Rochelle Galindo, who resigned in the wake of allegations of sexual misconduct and giving alcohol to a minor.

Population: 88,225

Households: 29,022

Median Household Income: $45,591

Median Age: 28.3; Over 65: 9%

Poverty Rate: 21.2%

Racial Breakdown: 47% Hispanic; 47% white; 3% Black; 2% Asian

Voter Breakdown: 28% Dem; 25% GOP; 44%  UAF

The candidates:

Mary Young, Democrat

maryyoungforcolorado.com 

About Young: Wife of state treasurer Dave Young, she serves on the House Public Health Care & Human Services and Rural Affairs & Agriculture committees. Her bills in 2020 have focused largely on child welfare issues. 

Sean Short, Libertarian 

seanshortforcolorado.com 

About Short: His first run for state office, Short is director of operations for Blooming Health Farms. He’s working on a master’s degree in systems engineering from Johns Hopkins. Short is interested in energy production, criminal justice reform, mental health and substance abuse and food security, according to his ballotpedia questionnaire

Cash breakdown/Top donors

Young: $61,088

Top donors: Colorado firefighters ($4,000), Conservation Colorado ($2,500), UFCW ($2,500). 

Short: $173

Top donors: To date, he has put $105 into his campaign. He also received $50 from Keith Laube of Montrose. 

Colorado Politics analysis:

Safe Democrat. When state Treasurer Dave Young held the seat, he won his closest race with 54% of the vote.

