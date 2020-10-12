Republican Mike Lynch and Democrat Yara Zokaie are running for the open seat.
About the district:
Located in Weld and Larimer counties (west of Fort Collins), from the Wyoming state line to Berthoud. Includes Red Feather Lakes, Drake, Windsor, Wellington, Rocky Mountain National Park and Estes Park. This is an open seat, held by term-limited Republican Rep. Perry Buck of Windsor.
Population: 96,837
Households: 37,402
Median Household Income: $85,889
Median Age: 43.8; Over 65: 17%
Poverty Rate: 6.7%
Racial breakdown: 88% white; 8% Hispanic; 1% Asian; 0% Black
Voter breakdown: 21% Dem; 38% GOP; 40% UAF
The candidates:
Yara Hanlin Zokaie, Democrat
About Zokaie: A resident of Windsor, Zokaie is a first-generation Iranian-American. She is a tax attorney, supports paid family leave, free preschool/early childhood education, more funding for mental health services and advocates for elimination of cash bail.
Mike Lynch, Republican
About Lynch: Lynch, of Wellington, got to the general election by defeating Sen. Vicki Marble in the June primary. A graduate of West Point, he is an Army veteran and president of Western Heritage, a maker of metal-cast belt buckles in Loveland. He previously held leadership roles with Spectrum HR Systems, SHL-Aspen Tree Software Inc, and Stryker Medical. He told the Coloradoan in June he will advocate for transportation, water, and reducing government burden on corporations.
Cash breakdown/Top donors:
Zokaie: $12,183
Top donors: Eight donors at $400, including attorneys Frank Azar and daughter Margeaux Azar.
Lynch: $43,491
Top donors: COPIC small donor ($2,000), Homes for all Coloradoans ($1,500), Realtor small donor ($1,500).
Colorado Politics analysis:
Safe Republican. Buck’s closest race, her first one in 2012, was won with 58% of the vote.
