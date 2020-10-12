Tonya Van Beber and Holly A. Herson face off in this open seat in Weld County.
Located in eastern Weld County, including Ault, Eaton, LaSalle, Gilcrest, Platteville and Johnstown. Does not include Greeley. This is an open seat, held by term-limited Republican Rep. Stephen Humphrey of Ault.
Population: 90,637
Households: 32,977
Median Household Income: $78,333
Median Age: 37.6 Over 65: 14%
Poverty Rate: 6.3%
Racial Breakdown: 73% white; 24% Hispanic; 1% Asian; 0% Black
Voter Breakdown: 19% Dem; 41% GOP; 39% UAF
The candidates:
Tonya Van Beber, Republican
About Van Beber: Van Beber’s first run for state office has been something of a trial by fire. With the support from independent expenditure committees and Democratic donors who preferred a more moderate candidate, she had to fend off a tough challenge from Grady Nouis. Van Beber favors strong 2nd Amendment protections and is anti-abortion, having been born at 22 weeks. She’s a teacher who has worked in charter schools. She also intends to be a strong advocate for rural Colorado, the oil and gas and beef industries.
Holly A. Herson, Democrat
About Herson: A resident of Johnstown, this is Herson’s first race for state office. Herson is a former legislative intern who now works in health care. She is a gun owner who backs the 2nd Amendment but believes “with rights come responsibilities. Not everyone should own just any firearm.” She also advocates for affordable housing and better funding for education and higher education.
Cash breakdown/Top donors:
Van Beber: $51,522
Top 3 or 4 donors: Van Beber has loaned her campaign $15,900. Other donors: COPIC small donor ($4,000), Homes for all Coloradoans ($3,000), Realtor small donor ($1,500).
Herson: $15,106
Top donors: Colorado electrical workers small donor ($4,000), five donors at $400, including state Treasurer Dave Young.
Colorado Politics analysis:
Safe Republican. In 2018, Humphrey’s closest race, he won with 67% of the vote.
