Democrat Bri Buentello is running for her second term against Republican Stephanie Luck.
About the district:
Located in Otero and portions of Fremont and Pueblo counties, north of US 50 and east of the city of Pueblo, including the airport. Also includes Pueblo West and Avondale (Pueblo), Penrose (Fremont) LaJunta, Fowler and Rocky Ford (Otero).
Population: 78,933
Households: 30,790
Median Household Income: $45,189
Median Age: 39.6; Over 65: 18%
Poverty Rate: 17%
Racial breakdown: 58% white; 37% Hispanic; 2% Black; 1% Asian
Voter breakdown: 31% Dem; 32% GOP; 36% UAF
The candidates:
Stephanie Luck, Republican
About Luck: In her second bid for state office, Luck, who lives in Penrose, is anti-abortion, favors gun rights, TABOR, the rural lifestyle, limited government, religious freedom, freedom of the press, local control, school choice, water rights, secure borders and free markets. She is an attorney but not licensed in Colorado and has been an Alliance Defending Freedom Blackstone Legal Fellow. In 2017, she authored, with Colorado Springs attorney Mark Bruanlich, SB17-283, which states “it is not a discriminatory practice for an owner of a place of public accommodation to decline to provide goods, services, facilities, or other accommodation to an individual, group, or event that represents a message with which the owner disagrees.” The law was in response to the Masterpiece Cakeshop case; ADF represented owner Jack Phillips in court.
Bri Buentello, Democrat
About Buentello: Running for her second term, Buentello, who lives in Pueblo, has been the most conservative of House Democrats. In a 41-24 majority, that means voting against the caucus when necessary, including on the oil and gas reform bill and the red flag law in 2019. Buentello is a special ed teacher at Pueblo East and has an autistic son, both which guide her legislative priorities. She also has sponsored laws to provide educational opportunities to military veterans. She is vice-chair of House Education and serves on the House Rural Affairs & Agriculture Committee.
Cash breakdown/Top donors:
Luck: $23,998
Top donors: House District 60 GOP ($1,000), Teller County GOP ($500), Fremont County GOP ($666.66) and several leadership PACs, which are run by General Assembly lawmakers. That includes the PACs run by Reps. Jim Wilson of Salida, Kim Ransom of Lone Tree and Colin Larson of Littleton.
Buentello: $152,726
Top 3 or 4 donors: Colorado Democratic Party, ($7,500), Realtor small donor ($5,350), Pueblo Education Assn. small donor ($4,775), COPIC small donor ($4,400).
Colorado Politics analysis:
Toss-up to Leans Democrat. This is the number-one contested House seat in the state. In 2018, it was the closest race in the General Assembly, when Buentello beat a flawed Republican candidate by 321 votes. Democratic-leaning independent expenditure committees are expected to put more money here than anywhere else.
