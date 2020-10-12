Incumbent Democrat Daneya Esgar is running for her third term against Republican Jonathan Ambler and Libertarian John Pickerill.
About the district:
Located in Pueblo County, including Pueblo west of I-25 and south of US 50, the state fairgrounds and Lake Pueblo. Also includes Beulah, Rye and Colorado City.
Population: 82,671
Households: 32,464
Median Household Income: $46,288
Median Age: 40.2; Over 65: 19%
Poverty Rate: 18.2%
Racial breakdown: 54% white; 41% Hispanic; 2% Black; 1% Asian
Voter breakdown: 39% Dem; 25% GOP; 34% UAF
The candidates:
Daneya Esgar, Democrat
About Esgar: Running for her third term in the House, Esgar is the chair of the Joint Budget Committee and vice-chair of House Appropriations. She’s a strong advocate for all things Pueblo, whether it’s Pueblo chiles or the Colorado State Fair. She was a co-sponsor in 2020 of the law creating the newest state park — Fisher’s Peak — and the law granting collective bargaining rights to state employees.
Jonathan Ambler, Republican
About Ambler: Ambler is making his second try at HD46, after losing to Esgar by 17 points in 2018. A former superintendent of the Kim School District, Ambler is an author and teacher. He advocates for school choice, support for the 2nd Amendment, is largely anti-abortion except in cases of rape and incest, and calls single-payer healthcare “socialism.”
John Pickerill, Libertarian
About Pickerill: This is his second run for state office; he challenged Senate President Leroy Garcia in 2018. Pickerill’s platform includes ending standardized testing and a repeal of drug prohibition laws, and to allow the General Assembly to “judge the constitutionality of federal acts. If the GA determined a federal act, such as Obamacare or a firearms restriction, was unconstitutional the GA should declare the act null and void and unenforceable in Colorado.” He also supports repealing Colorado's primary election law, which he calls a special privilege for the two major parties.
Cash breakdown/Top donors
Esgar: $84,667
Top donors: Pueblo Education Association small donor ($5,350), Colorado firefighters small donor ($4,000), Colorado electrical workers small donor ($3,000).
Ambler: $8,845
Top 3 or 4 donors: Pete Soontag of Pueblo ($400), Mike Durran of Pueblo ($300), Mary Ann Shrum of Colorado City ($250).
Pickerill: $115
Top 3 or 4 donors: Rollover funds from his SD3 race ($114.55) and $100 from his own pocket.
Colorado Politics analysis:
Safe Democrat. Esgar ran unopposed in 2016 and won in 2018 by 17 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.