Republican Patrick Neville runs for his fourth and final term against Democrat Katie Barrett and Libertarian Caryn Ann Harlos.
Located in Douglas County, including Castle Rock and Castle Pines.
Population: 92,934
Households: 32,114
Median Household Income: $117,092
Median Age: 38.2 Over 65: 11%
Poverty Rate: 3.3%
Racial Breakdown: 86% white; 9% Hispanic; 2% Asian; 1% Black
Voter Breakdown: 18% Dem; 42% GOP; 39% UAF
The candidates:
Patrick Neville, Republican
About Neville: Currently the House Minority Leader, but it’s a position he has said he will not seek after Nov. 3. Now running for his fourth and final term in the House, Neville has presided over an increasingly-divided caucus, leading to criticism within the caucus that he’s raised lots of money but hasn’t helped stop the bleeding of seats. Neville serves on the Executive Committee of the Legislative Council and the Legislative Council. He’s been involved in several unsuccessful lawsuits against the state, over attempts to overturn the red flag law and the governor’s mask mandate. He’s the standard-bearer for the conservative agenda in the House, with bills to prohibit discrimination based on labor union participation, allowing concealed handguns in schools, anti-abortion measures, proof of citizenship to vote (which is on the 2020 general election ballot), and a bill to reduce the state’s income tax rate (also on the 2020 ballot). He also was a part of the bipartisan sponsorship of the 2019 law allowing sports betting in Colorado.
Katie Barrett, Democrat
About Barrett: A science and math teacher, this is Barrett’s first run for state office. She’s interested in addressing growth, including a requirement that developers incorporate solar and wind power into development plans and to fund transportation upgrades. She also backs the public option concept.
Caryn Ann Harlos, Libertarian
ballotpedia.org/Caryn_Ann_Harlos
About Harlos: A first-time candidate for state office, Harlos is secretary of the Libertarian National Committee, the governing body for the Libertarian Party. In 2016, she sued Secretary of State Wayne Williams over the “ballot selfie” law. A federal judge slapped a temporary injunction on the law, and in 2017 Gov. John Hickenlooper signed a law allowing ballot selfies. Her husband, Wayne, is running for SD4.
Cash breakdown/Top donors:
Neville: $18,943
Top donors: No reported campaign contributions for the 2019-20 election cycle, which is raising eyebrows.
Barrett: $37,864
Top donors: Colorado electrical workers small donor ($4,000), Colorado firefighters small donor ($3,000) and a $3,000 loan.
Harlos: $0
Top donors: Like most Libertarians, has not reported any contributions.
Colorado Politics analysis:
Safe Republican. Neville has won his last three races with at least 60% of the vote.
