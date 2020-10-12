Republican Kim Ransom runs for her third term against Democrat Kyra D. Storojev and Libertarian Brian Meyer.
Located in Douglas County, Lone Tree and Parker.
Population: 94,257
Households: 34,538
Median Household Income: $105,988
Median Age: 35 Over 65: 8%
Poverty Rate: 3.8%
Racial Breakdown: 78% white; 9% Hispanic; 6% Asian; 2% Black
Voter Breakdown: 21% Dem; 36% GOP; 42% UAF
The candidates:
Kyra D. Storojev, Democrat
About Storojev: A former managing editor of MOM Magazine, Storojev is running for the General Assembly for the first time. Along with her husband, owns several small businesses in Cloud computing and mortgage services. She advocates for a law requiring radon testing as part of home inspections and for schools with high radon levels to mitigate that exposure. She also favors strong mental health support for youth and support for small business.
Kim Ransom, Republican
About Ransom: She’s running for her third term in the House. Ransom is a member of the Joint Budget Committee and is also on House Appropriations. She also has worked as a sales rep for the home-rental company VRBO. Her non-JBC legislation includes several efforts to prohibit discrimination against employees based on labor union participation, and an effort to exempt Colorado from Daylight Saving Time. She also co-sponsored a law clarifying court procedures when a parent seeks to relinquish parental rights and the 2019 law allowing those on the autism spectrum to obtain medical marijuana.
Brian Meyer, Libertarian
ballotpedia.org/Brian_Meyer_(Colorado)
About Meyer: He has no website; his biographical information and positions are unknown.
Cash breakdown/Top donors:
Storojev: $14,253
Top donors: Tonya Whitehouse of Castle Rock ($500), six individual donors at $400.
Ransom: $28,064
Top donors: COPIC small donor and PAC ($2,550), Realtor small donor ($1,500), Anheuser Busch ($625).
Meyer: $0
Top donors: Like most Libertarians, Meyer has not reported any contributions.
Colorado Politics analysis:
Safe Republican. Ransom’s closest race, in 2018, was a 15-point win
