Republican incumbent Kevin Van Winkle runs against Democrat Jennifer Mitkowski.
Located in Douglas County, including Highlands Ranch.
Population: 82,028
Households: 30,315
Median Household Income: $112,025
Median Age: 40 Over 65: 12%
Poverty Rate: 3.6%
Racial Breakdown: 83% white; 8% Hispanic; 5% Asian; 1% Black
Voter Breakdown: 24% Dem; 35% GOP; 40% UAF
The candidates:
Kevin Van Winkle, Republican
About Van Winkle: A small business owner (KV Consulting), this is Van Winkle’s fourth and final run for the House. He is Assistant House Minority Leader and also serves on the House Business Affairs & Labor Committee, as well as on the Committee on Legal Services, Legislative Council and the Statutory Revision Committee. His legislative accomplishments include a law in 2020 to enhance Safe2Tell, the state’s anonymous youth hotline; creation of the 23rd Judicial District, a 2019 bill cleaning up the state’s sales and use tax administration, and several bills on marijuana licensing. He’s also been the main driver behind a move to ban encryption of government radio communications, such as police radios, which has begun to pick up bipartisan support.
Jennifer Mitkowski, Democrat
About Mitkowski: She’s a physician’s assistant who moved to Highlands Ranch in 2011 and has been active in Douglas County school board elections. She advocates for health care transparency, prescription drug price caps and better funding for public schools.
Cash breakdown/Top donors:
Van Winkle: $65,044
Top donors: Realtor small donor ($5,350), COPIC small donor ($2,000), Colorado Medical Society small donor ($1,000).
Mitkowski: $49,431
Top donors: Colorado firefighters small donor ($4,000), Colorado electrical workers small donor ($4,000), South Metro firefighters ($1,000).
Colorado Politics analysis:
Safe Republican. Voter registration numbers in the past two years have grown for Democrats and unaffiliated voters and dropped slightly for the GOP. The Democratic House Majority Project has targeted this race for flipping in 2020 but it will be a big stretch, given that Van Winkle’s closest race was a win by 9 points in 2018.
