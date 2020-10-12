Dominique Jackson is running for her third term unopposed.
About the district:
Located in Arapahoe County, central Aurora, including the CU Anschutz campus, Aurora City Government offices and Gateway High School. This district has the smallest number of active voters of any House district in the state.
Population: 83,005
Households: 28,567
Median Household Income: $46,704
Median Age: 32.2; Over 65: 9%
Poverty Rate: 18.6%
Racial breakdown: 42% Hispanic; 28% white; 21% Black; 4% Asian
Voter breakdown: 44% Dem; 13% GOP; 41% UAF
The candidate:
Dominique Jackson, Democrat
About Jackson: Running for her third term, Jackson chairs the House Energy & Environment Committee and serves on House Health & Insurance and the Legislative Council. Her focus is on prescription drug costs, affordable housing and renters’ rights. She also sponsored a bill in 2018 to require that truckers be educated in human trafficking, given that human traffickers use truck stops as a site for their activities.
Cash breakdown/Top donors
Jackson: $34,989
Top donors: Colorado electrical workers small donor ($4,000), COPIC small donor ($2,000), Colorado Education Association ($2,000).
Colorado Politics analysis:
Safe Democrat, with Jackson running unopposed.
