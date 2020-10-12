Republican Robert Andrews and Democrat Iman Jodeh are running for this open seat.
About the district:
Located in Arapahoe County, including central Aurora and Overland High School. This is an open seat, held by term-limited Democratic Rep. Jovan Melton.
Population: 83,035
Households: 34,140
Median Household Income: $59,758
Median Age: 36.3; Over 65: 15%
Poverty Rate: 12.4%
Racial breakdown: 51% white; 21% Hispanic; 18% Black; 6% Asian
Voter breakdown: 41% Dem; 18% GOP; 39% UAF
The candidates:
Robert "Bob" Andrews, Republican
About Andrews: A teacher and real estate agent, Andrews is pro-2nd Amendment, anti-abortion, supports small business and small government, and fiscal responsibility.
Iman Jodeh, Democrat
About Jodeh: This is Jodeh’s second try for the General Assembly; she filed to run for SD26 in 2018 but dropped out to run for the open seat in HD41. Jodeh is executive director and founder of the local nonprofit Meet the Middle East, and spokeswoman for the Colorado Muslim Society. She is also the community advocate & liaison for the Interfaith Alliance of Colorado. Jodeh is a first-generation American whose parents emigrated from Palestine. If elected, she would be the first Muslim to serve in the General Assembly. She favors bold action on climate change, affordable health care, paid leave, more investment in behavioral and mental health care and criminal justice reform.
Cash breakdown/Top donors:
Andrews: $5,030
Top donors: Preston Klimiper ($400), Thomas Roche ($400), Walter Koebel ($400).
Jodeh: $58,066
Top donors: Southwest Regional Council of Carpenters ($1,500), Cobalt (formerly NARAL) ($500) and Ahmad Jodeh ($400).
Colorado Politics analysis:
Safe Democrat. Prior to Melton, the district was represented for eight years by Rep. (and then Senator) Nancy Todd.
