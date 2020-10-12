Democrat Naquetta Ricks, Republican Richard A. Bassett and Libertarian Rob Harrison are running for the open seat.
About the district:
Located in Arapahoe County, including south Aurora, Cherry Creek and Quincy reservoirs. This is an open seat, represented by Speaker Pro tem Janet Buckner, who is running for the Senate.
Population: 80,402
Households: 29,555
Median Household Income: $74,092
Median Age: 35.3 Over 65: 11%
Poverty Rate: 6.3%
Racial Breakdown: 58% white; 18% Hispanic; 11% Black; 7% Asian
Voter Breakdown: 34% Dem; 21% GOP; 43% UAF
The candidates:
Naquetta Ricks, Democrat
About Ricks: She’s run for statewide office twice before, for CU Regent in 2012 and for HD42 in 2016. Ricks won a hotly-contested primary against John Ronquillo in June. That race included a negative mailer from the independent expenditure committee Better Leaders, Better Colorado, which backed Ronquillo, and raised questions about Nicks’ residency. If elected in November, she would become the first Liberian native to ever hold elected office in a state legislature. She’s the founder of the African Chamber of Commerce and fled Liberia’s civil war to settle in Colorado. She advocates for better funding for public education, affordable housing, multi-modal transportation, common-sense gun laws and divesting from private prisons.
Richard A. Bassett, Republican
About Bassett: This is Bassett’s second try for HD40; he also ran in 2018. He is anti-union and has claimed on his Facebook page that public employee unions “keep bad cops on the street, bad teachers in the classroom, incompetent bureaucrats employed and obedient Democrats in office.” He is an emergency medical technician for Caliber Patient Care and a former firefighter.
Rob Harrison, Libertarian
About Harrison: This is Harrison’s second try for statewide office; he ran for SD28 in 2012. He is a nurse and specialist in informatics who works for UC Health as a systems architect. He is opposed to the red flag law and National Popular Vote and how the state has handled the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cash breakdown/Top donors
Ricks: $17,426
Top donors: A dozen donors at the $400 level. Other top donors: former Speaker of the House Terrance Carroll ($250). Buckner also gave Ricks $120 during the primary although she is not listed as an endorsement on Ricks’ website.
Bassett: $599
Top donors: Thomas Jones of Aurora ($80), Robert Frelinger of Aurora ($50) and himself ($40).
Harrison: $0
Top donors: Like most Libertarians, Harrison has not reported any contributions. He has, however, spent $575.
Colorado Politics analysis:
Safe Democrat. Democrats have a long winning streak here.
