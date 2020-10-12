Democrat Serena Gonzales-Gutierrez is defending her seat against Republican Grant Price.
About the district:
Located in northwest Denver, including Edgewater and Mountain View, and from Interstate 70 to Alameda Avenue.
Population: 83,446
Households: 32,776
Median Household Income: $57,858
Median Age: 34.7; Over 65: 11%
Poverty Rate: 19.5%
Racial Breakdown: 47% Hispanic; 46% white; 1% Asian; 3% Black
Voter Breakdown: 49% Dem; 9% GOP; 40% UAF
The candidates:
Grant Price, Republican
ballotpedia.org/grant_price_(Colorado)
About Price: Price does not have a website outlining his positions. He is a vice president of World Sign Associates, a non-profit that sets industry standards for signage.
Serena Gonzales-Gutierrez, Democrat
About Gonzales-Gutierrez: A third-generation HD4 resident, Gonzales-Gutierrez won her first election to the state House in 2018. She is director for the Denver Collaborative Partnership and has worked with victims of domestic violence. Gonzales-Gutierrez serves on the House Judiciary and Public Health Care & Human Services committees. She’s worked on legislation on affordable housing, including assistance during the pandemic, and on laws governing rights for mobile home park residents, and on bills to assist those in the child welfare system.
Cash breakdown/Top donors
Gonzales-Gutierrez: $30,649
Top donors: Colorado electrical workers ($2,000), Healthier Colorado ($2,000), Colorado Education Association ($1,875) and attorneys Frank Azar and daughter Margeaux Azar ($400 each).
Price: $100
Top donors: Daniel & Marilyn Willard of Golden have each contributed $50.
Colorado Politics analysis:
Safe Democrat. Republicans have done everything they can to get voter attention here, including with a candidate from “The Bachelor” in 2016. No dice. Not with 9% in active voter registration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.