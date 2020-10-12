Republican Mark Baisley races to keep his seat against Democrat Ian Chapman and Libertarian Bonnie Pyle.
Located in Douglas and Teller counties. In Douglas County that includes Roxborough Park, Louviers, Sedalia, Larkspur and Franktown. In Teller County the district includes Woodland Park, Florissant, Divide, Cripple Creek and Victor.
Population: 83,508
Households: 30,642
Median Household Income: $107,824
Median Age: 44.2 Over 65: 16%
Poverty Rate: 4.5%
Racial breakdown: 87% white; 7% Hispanic; 3% Asian; 1% Black
Voter breakdown: 17% Dem; 43% GOP; 38% UAF
The candidates:
Mark Baisley, Republican
About Baisley: Running for his second term, Baisley lives in Roxborough Park and is president of engineering software firm Slipglass Inc. He also has worked for NASA, including at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory and Kennedy Space Center, and for Raytheon and Martin Marietta. He’s also a former chair of the DougCo GOP and a vice-chair of the Colorado GOP. Baisley was the founding president on the board of the STEM School and Academy in Highlands Ranch. In the House, he serves on the Education and Health & Insurance committees and on the Joint Technology Committee. He’s a sponsor of bills tied to the House’s conservative agenda, including a 2020 law that states that lack of vaccinations cannot be used as a basis for a child abuse or neglect charge. He also sponsored a 2019 bill that would have required training the state’s civil rights commission on religious neutrality, tied to the Masterpiece Cakeshop case.
Ian Chapman, Democrat
About Chapman: A first-time candidate for state office, Chapman lives in Florissant and is an Army veteran who was deployed to Afghanistan. He retired due to injuries and is now a nurse working on the front lines of COVID-19. He supports the Green New Deal and advocates for solutions to climate change. He also supports term limits for Congress.
Bonnie Pyle, Libertarian
About Pyle: A first-time candidate for state office in Colorado, Pyle also lives in Florissant. She favors the decriminalization of drugs and supported Denver’s “magic mushroom” initiative in 2018. She also advocates for the elimination of the federal Department of Education. “States and individual communities can determine what is right for them far better than a bloated federal department,” she told Ballotpedia in a candidate questionnaire.
Cash breakdown/Top donors
Baisley: $19,899
Top donors: COPIC small donor and PAC ($2,550), Colorado Medical Society small donor ($1,000), Anheuser Busch ($625).
Chapman: $639
Top donors: SJS Law of Colorado Springs ($117), David Palmer, address unknown, which is required for contributions of over $20 ($100), Janet Blessington of Highlands Ranch ($100).
Pyle: $0
Top donors: Like most Libertarians, Pyle has not reported any contributions.
Colorado Politics analysis:
Safe Republican. This district is more conservative than almost every other in El Paso County.
