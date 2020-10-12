Democrat Tom Sullivan runs to keep his seat against Republican Caroline Cornell.
About the district:
Located in Arapahoe County, including Centennial, west Greenwood Village, Dove Valley and Centennial Airport.
Population: 84,575
Households: 29,529
Median Household Income: $109,762
Median Age: 37.9 Over 65: 10%
Poverty Rate: 3.2%
Racial Breakdown: 73% white; 10% Hispanic; 9% Asian; 4% Black
Voter Breakdown: 28% Dem; 29% GOP; 41% UAF
The candidates:
Tom Sullivan, Democrat
About Sullivan: Part of the 2018 “blue wave,” Sullivan became the first Democrat to represent the district by defeating Assistant Minority Leader Cole Wist. Sullivan is best known for his advocacy on gun rights; his son, Alex, was murdered in the Aurora theater shooting in 2012. Sullivan started his first term with co-sponsorship of the red flag law and a 2020 bill requiring reporting on lost or stolen guns. The red flag law earned Sullivan an aborted recall attempt launched by Rocky Mountain Gun Owners. Sullivan also co-sponsored the 2020 whistleblower law tied to COVID-19. He was one of three House Democrats in 2020 to vote against the death penalty repeal. He serves on the House Business Affairs & Labor and Finance committees.
Caroline Cornell, Republican
About Cornell: A first-time candidate for state office, Cornell is a small business owner, career coach and board member of Girl Scouts of Colorado. She advocates for transportation funding out of existing revenue, protecting TABOR and “alternative education programs.”
Cash breakdown/Top donors
Sullivan: $118,077
Top donors: Colorado Democratic Party ($7,500), Colorado firefighters small donor ($4,000), Colorado electrical workers small donor ($4,000).
Cornell: $28,199
Top donors: Cornell has put $4,998 into her campaign, the largest contribution to date. Other donors: House District 60 GOP central committee ($1,000), Coloradans for Colorado ($1,000).
Colorado Politics analysis:
Leans Democrat. Gun-control groups and Democratic-leaning independent expenditure committees will spend heavily to keep Sullivan in the seat.
