Democrat Mike Weissman is running for his third term against Republican Dustin Bishop.
Located in Arapahoe County, includes eastern Aurora, Buckley Air Force Base, Aurora Reservoir and the Arapahoe County fairgrounds.
Population: 89,942
Households: 29,070
Median Household Income: $77,339
Median Age: 32.9 Over 65: 7%
Poverty Rate: 7.5%
Racial Breakdown: 47% white; 23% Hispanic; 17% Black; 8% Asian
Voter Breakdown: 35% Dem; 22% GOP; 42% UAF
The candidates:
Dustin Bishop, Republican
About Bishop: A first-time candidate for state office, Bishop works for the city of Aurora in its Open Space and Natural Resource division. He’s also skilled in martial arts. Bishop advocates for a flat tax, school choice, is opposed to the 2020 change in the state’s vaccine law and the public option, and would like to see an end to Daylight Saving Time.
Mike Weissman, Democrat
About Weissman: Weissman is running for his third term. He’s an attorney and partner of Colorado Democratic Party Chair Morgan Carroll. He chairs the House Judiciary Committee and serves on House Energy & Environment and the Committee on Legal Services. Weissman has had a hand in almost every major election law change in the past four years. He also sponsored the law on price-gouging tied to COVID-19 in the 2020 session, as well as the law creating a new 23rd Judicial District and a 2019 bill setting up an affordable housing fund.
Cash breakdown/Top donors:
Bishop: $0
Top donors: Bishop has not reported any contributions.
Weissman: $48,900
Top donors: State firefighters small donor ($4,000), Colorado Education Association ($3,750), UFCW ($2,500).
Colorado Politics analysis:
Safe Democrat. Weissman has won both his previous races with a minimum of 55% of the vote.
