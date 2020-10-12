Democrat Shannon Bird is running for her second term against Republican Roger Lehman.
About the district:
Located in Adams County, includes Westminster.
Population: 84,700
Households: 31,936
Median Household Income: $68,221
Median Age: 36.4; Over 65: 13%
Poverty Rate: 9.1%
Racial breakdown: 58% white; 32% Hispanic; 5% Asian; 2% Black
Voter breakdown: 34% Dem; 21% GOP; 37% UAF
The candidates:
Shannon Bird, Democrat
About Bird: Running for her second term in the House, Bird is vice-chair of House Finance and also serves on the Appropriations and Business Affairs & Labor committees. She’s an attorney and a former member of Westminster City Council. Bird’s legislation has focused on affordable housing and small business recovery from COVID-19.
Roger Lehman, Republican
rogerlehmancoloradohouse35.com/index.html
About Lehman: A first-time candidate for state office, Lehman is anti-abortion, pro-2nd Amendment, favors private property, free markets, and responsible capitalism, is pro-parental rights, in favor of school choice and the freedom to home school.
Cash breakdown/Top donors
Bird: $76,165
Top donors: state firefighters small donor ($4,000), Colorado Education Association ($3,750), Colorado electrical workers small donor ($2,000).
Lehman: $0
Top donors: Lehman has not reported any campaign contributions but has spent $47.40.
Colorado Politics analysis:
Safe Democrat. Bird won her first election with 59.3% of the vote.
