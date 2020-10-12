About the district:
Located in Adams County, including Thornton and Northglenn.
Population: 84,301
Households: 29,350
Median Household Income: $61,514
Median Age: 32.7; Over 65: 10%
Poverty Rate: 13%
Racial breakdown: 52% white; 40% Hispanic; 4% Asian; 2% Black
Voter breakdown: 33% Dem; 21% GOP; 44% UAF
The candidates:
Kyle Mullica, Democrat
About Mullica: A registered nurse, Mullica volunteered to work at the Cook County Jail in Illinois, helping with one of the nation’s worst early COVID-19 outbreaks.He’s running for his second term. Mullica sponsored the 2019 and 2020 vaccination bills, getting it to the finish line in the abbreviated 2020 season. Mullica also co-sponsored, with Rep. Adrienne Benavidez, the 2020 law replacing Columbus Day with Frances Xavier Cabrini Day; and HB1001, which raised the age for tobacco sales to 18. He serves on the House Health & Insurance, Public Health Care & Human Services committees and on Legislative Council.
Mark Bromley, Republican
About Bromley: The Adams County GOP withdrew its support for Bromley after he made threats against fellow Republicans and other candidates. Bromley called a home-schooling parent a “home Hitler,” in a now-deleted Facebook post.
Rob Stutz, Libertarian
ballotpedia.org/Robert_Stutz_(Colorado)
About Stutz: This is Stutz’ first run for statewide elected office. He owns Piping Solutions in Thornton, but has no campaign website; positions are unknown.
Cash breakdown/Top donors
Mullica: $64,244
Top donors: Realtor small donor ($5,350), Colorado electrical workers small donor ($4,000), Colorado Education Association ($2,750).
Bromley: $1,105
Top donors: Adams County GOP ($500) before they withdrew their support on July 8; Joel Propst of Northglenn ($350), Jim & Jayne Schindler of Thornton ($50).
Stutz: $0
Top donors: Like most Libertarians, Stutz has not reported any contributions.
Colorado Politics analysis:
Safe Democrat, even without Bromley’s lack of endorsement from his own party.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.