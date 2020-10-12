Democrat Matt Gray runs for his third House term against Republican Mindy Quiachon.
Located in Broomfield and Boulder counties, including Broomfield, west Erie and Superior.
Population: 90,416
Households: 34,926
Median Household Income: $90,002
Median Age: 37.5 Over 65: 11%
Poverty Rate: 4.8%
Racial breakdown: 77% white; 11% Hispanic; 8% Asian; 1% Black
Voter breakdown: 32% Dem; 22% GOP; 45% UAF
The candidates:
Matt Gray, Democrat
About Gray: Gray is running for his third term in the House. He is chair of House Transportation & Local Government and also serves on the House Finance Committee. Gray is an attorney; many of his bills focus on tax issues and marijuana regulation. He was tapped to be a sponsor of the paid family and medical leave bill in the 2020 session but it never came to fruition.
Mindy Quiachon, Republican
About Quiachon: A first-time candidate for state office, Quiachon is a small business owner. She supports school choice, “free market options” for health care and improving transportation, including advocating for the long-delayed light rail line to Boulder.
Cash breakdown/Top donors
Gray: $45,635
Top donors: Colorado Education Association ($3,750), Apartment Assn. of Metro Denver small donor ($2,675), Colorado Apartment Assn. small donor $2,500).
Quiachon: $11,655
Top donors: Broomfield County GOP ($5,000), and six individual donors at the $400 level, including Benny Vagher of Broomfield, Ernesto Quiachon of Meridian Charter Township, Michigan, and Rose Quiachon of Okernos, Michigan.
Colorado Politics analysis:
Safe Democrat. Gray won in 2018 with 57% of the vote in a four-way race.
