Democrat Adrienne Benavidez runs for her third term against Republican Tony Caputo and Libertarian Jason Chapman.
About the district:
Located in Adams County, including Commerce City and the Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Refuge.
Population: 85,513
Households: 26,084
Median Household Income: $57,327
Median Age: 32.5; Over 65: 10%
Poverty Rate: 16.2%
Racial Breakdown: 59% Hispanic; 34% white; 2% Asian; 3% Black
Voter Breakdown: 40% Dem; 15% GOP; 43% UAF
The candidates:
Adrienne Benavidez, Democrat
About Benavidez: An attorney and a firebrand within the Democratic caucus, Benavidez sponsored the 2020 law that eliminated Columbus Day in favor of Frances Xavier Cabrini Day, which will be celebrated for the first time on Oct. 5. She also sponsored the 2020 law requiring more notification to local communities when there is a toxic air incident, was the House co-sponsor of the law to repeal the death penalty, and sponsored the 2019 bill prohibiting law enforcement from arresting someone on a civil immigration detainer from ICE. She is majority co-whip and serves on the House Finance and Judiciary committees. Benavidez is running for a third term in office.
Tony Caputo, Republican
About Caputo: A first-time candidate for state office,Caputo is a native of Italy who was born to an unwed mother and placed in a Milan orphanage when he was 8 days old. He was adopted at age 4 in 1957 and moved to Trinidad. He has had a varied work life as a tailor, home health aide and pastor, although now largely retired. He supports TABOR and Proposition 117 (enterprise fees), parental choice for education and is anti-abortion.
Jason Chapman, Libertarian
About Chapman: He has no campaign website and his biographical information is unknown.
Cash breakdown/Top donors
Benavidez: $16,360
Top donors: Colorado Education Association ($2,750), Colorado electrical workers small donor ($2,000), Pipefitters local 208 ($1,000).
Caputo: $6,152
Top donors: Caputo has put $3,672 into his campaign, the largest contribution to date. Other donors: Adams County GOP ($500), Alicia and Carl Jones of Denver ($500).
Chapman: $0
Top donors: Like most Libertarians, has not reported any contributions.
Colorado Politics analysis:
Safe Democrat. Benavidez ran unopposed in 2018 and won with 64% of the vote in 2016.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.