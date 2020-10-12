Yadira Caraveo is running unopposed for her second term.
About the district:
Located in Adams County, including east Thornton.
Population: 87,684
Households: 28,663
Median Household Income: $75,044
Median Age: 33.3 Over 65: 9%
Poverty Rate: 8.5%
Racial Breakdown: 56% white; 36% Hispanic; 4% Asian; 2% Black
Voter Breakdown: 33% Dem; 21% GOP; 44% UAF
The candidate:
Yadira Caraveo, Democrat
About Caraveo: She’s running for a second term. Caraveo is a pediatrician and is vice-chair of the House Health & Insurance Committee, and also serves on the House Public Health Care & Human Services Committee. She sponsored the 2020 law that put Proposition EE on the ballot, to hike taxes for tobacco, establish taxes on vaping products, and use the money for preschool education. In 2019, along with Rep. Susan Lontine, co-sponsored the law modifying state’s sex education curriculum for public schools.
Cash breakdown/Top donors:
Caraveo: $53,863
Top donors: Colorado electrical workers small donor ($4,000), COPIC small donor ($4,000), United Food and Commercial Workers ($1,500).
Colorado Politics analysis:
Safe Democrat. Caraveo is running unopposed.
