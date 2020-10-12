Democrat Dafna Michaelson Jenet runs for her third term against Republican Kerrie Gutierrez.
Located in eastern Adams County, including Henderson, Barr Lake, Front Range Airport and Manila (site of the long-abandoned dog track).
Population: 92,199
Households: 28,273
Median Household Income: $67,545
Median Age: 32.2 Over 65: 7%
Poverty Rate: 13%
Racial Breakdown: 42% white; 40% Hispanic; 6% Asian; 8% Black
Voter Breakdown: 34% Dem; 21% GOP; 43% UAF
The candidates:
Kerrie Gutierrez, Republican
About Gutierrez: This is her first run for state office. Gutierrez was a legislative aide in 2017 for Sen. Kevin Priola of Henderson, and she also has worked at Denver International Airport as part of the management team for the Ambassador Program and Passenger services. She also has worked on a variety of Republican campaigns, including 2008 McCain/Palin, 2012 Romney/Ryan, and the 2016 Trump/Pence campaign, as well as for Priola’s run for SD25. She supports adequate funding for law enforcement, the 2nd Amendment and opposes “excessive regulations” that drive out oil and gas businesses and jobs.
Dafna Michaelson Jenet, Democrat
About Michaelson Jenet: She’s running for a third term in the House. Michaelson Jenet serves as vice chair of Legislative Audit, and on House Public Health Care & Human Services and Education committees. In 2020, she led the effort to require Holocaust and genocide education in public schools and sponsored a law allocating COVID-19 funds for behavioral health, one of her signature issues. She has carried legislation on health care, including for cancer treatment. She also was a co-sponsor of the 2019 bill banning conversion therapy for minors. Michaelson Jenet is a two-time cancer survivor who tested positive for COVID-19 last March.
Cash breakdown/Top donors
Gutierrez: $6,527
Top donors: Adams County GOP ($500), Aiesha Spivey of Greenwood Village ($400), Gary Mikes of Brighton ($400), Jeff Bernatow of Commerce city ($400).
Michaelson Jenet: $64,482
Top donors: Colorado electrical workers small donor ($4,000), Colorado Education Association ($2,750), Pipefitters local 208 small donor ($2,175).
Colorado Politics analysis:
Safe Democrat. Michaelson Jenet has won her two previous races with an average of 56% of the vote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.