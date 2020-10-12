Democrat Kerry Tipper runs for her second term in the House against Republican Pete Roybal and Libertarian Amara Hildebrand.
Located in central Jefferson County, including Lakewood and Belmar.
Population: 82,512
Households: 33,327
Median Household Income: $69,605
Median Age: 37.9 Over 65: 15%
Poverty Rate: 9%
Racial Breakdown: 67% white; 25% Hispanic; 4% Asian; 1% Black
Voter Breakdown: 34% Dem; 22% GOP; 41% UAF
The candidates:
Kerry Tipper, Democrat
About Tipper: Running for her second term in the House, Tipper serves on the House Health & Environment and Judiciary committees. She is also a Uniform Law Commissioner, along with Sen. Bob Gardner. In 2020, she carried the controversial law requiring inmates in Colorado prisons to be counted in their last known place of residence, rather than in the counties in which they are housed. A Tipper bill passed in 2019 also allows local governments to regulate nicotine. Tipper, a lawyer and former Assistant Attorney General, is expecting her first child in October, a girl, and will be the second Lakewood lawmaker to give birth in 2020, following Sen. Brittany Pettersen, who represented the same House district before Tipper. Something in the water?
Pedro "Pete" Roybal, Republican
About Roybal: President of the board of the Lakewood Veterans Foundation, Roybal recently finished eight years on Lakewood City Council. He was a last-minute replacement on the ballot when Marijane Paulsen withdrew after the deadline for withdrawing had passed. Votes for Paulsen in the June 30, 2020, primary election went to Roybal. He has no campaign website so his position on the issues is unknown.
Amara Hildebrand, Libertarian
ballotpedia.org/Amara_Hildebrand
About Hildebrand: She’s a partner with Eugene Lynne, a land surveying and civil engineering firm. She has 23 years experience in private and public land development consulting, including eight years working on RTD’s FasTracks project. Hildebrand has no campaign website and her positions on the issues are unknown.
Cash breakdown/Top donors
Tipper: $80,197
Top donors: Colorado electrical workers small donor ($4,000), COPIC small donor ($2,400), Colorado firefighters small donor ($2,000).
Roybal: $3,625
Top donors: David Wiechman ($400), Foothills GOP ($400), Robert Blackwell ($400). In 2012, Roybal was fined $1,575 for accepting a $2,000 loan from Wiechman for his city council race. (Only banks can loan money to candidates under state law).
Hildebrand: $0
Top donors: Like most Libertarians, Hildebrand has not reported any contributions.
Colorado Politics analysis:
Safe Democrat. Tipper won in 2018 with 58.7% of the vote against a Republican candidate who showed little interest in the race.
