Democrat Brianna Titone runs for her second term against Republican Vicki Pyne and Libertarian Cory Schaeffer.
Located in north Jefferson County, including Arvada and Rocky Flats.
Population: 86,851
Households: 34,668
Median Household Income: $86,622
Median Age: 41.1 Over 65: 17%
Poverty Rate: 5.3%
Racial Breakdown: 83% white; 11% Hispanic; 2% Asian; 1% Black
Voter Breakdown: 28% Dem; 29% GOP; 42% UAF
The candidates:
Brianna Titone, Democrat
About Titone: Titone was part of the 2018 “blue wave,” the first Democrat elected to represent HD27 and Colorado’s first transgender lawmaker. Now running for her second term, Titone serves on House Health & Insurance, Rural Affairs & Agriculture, and on the Joint Technology Committee. She’s a geologist and software engineer. Her laws included one on price-gouging in response to the pandemic, and perhaps the most interesting bill of 2020, to allow natural organic reduction of human remains, aka human composting, which died in the wake of the pandemic.
Vicki Pyne, Republican
About Pyne: This is Pyne’s second try for HD27, after losing a close race to Titone in 2018. She is a program director for CASA (Court-Appointed Special Advocates for Children) of Jefferson and Gilpin counties. She also has extensive volunteer experience. Pyne lists a variety of issues tied to COVID-19 on her agenda, including safe reopening of businesses and schools, as well as support to reduce costs for small business health care.
Cory Schaeffer, Libertarian
ballotpedia.org/Cory_Schaeffer
About Schaeffer: This is Schaeffer’s first run for state office. He is a principal consultant for Configure LLC, and CEO of NexESS Analytics. He also is a voice actor. Shaeffer has no website regarding his political ambitions so his positions are unknown.
Cash breakdown/Top donors
Titone: $124,580
Top donors: Colorado electrical workers small donor ($4,000), Colorado Education Association ($4,000), Conservation Colorado ($3,000).
Pyne: $45,519
Top donors: Her own contributions ($4,898), Coloradans for Colorado ($1,001) and Colorado Chamber small donor ($500).
Schaeffer: $0
Top donors: Like most Libertarians, Schaeffer has not reported any contributions.
Colorado Politics analysis:
Leans Democrat. This is a rematch of the 2018 contest, when Titone won by 439 votes. But Democratic-leaning independent expenditure committees are expected to spend big here to support Titone.
