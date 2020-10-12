Democrat Dylan Roberts is running unopposed for his second term.
Located in Eagle and Routt counties, including Eagle, Vail, Gypsum, Steamboat Springs.
Population: 79,231
Households: 27,302
Median Household Income: $80,461
Median Age: 37.3 Over 65: 11%
Poverty Rate: 8.2%
Racial Breakdown: 74% white; 23% Hispanic; 1% Asian; 1% Black
Voter Breakdown: 29% Dem; 22% GOP; 47% UAF
The candidate:
Dylan Roberts, Democrat
About Roberts: Running for his second term in the House, Roberts is a deputy district attorney in Eagle County and in his first term carried some of the biggest bills in the Democrats’ agenda, including reinsurance (which became law), the public option (which didn’t), modifications to rural jump-start zoning (law) and several bills on water. He also became the first Democrat to sponsor legislation intended to fix the state’s long-troubled conservation easement program, which went by the wayside in the wake of the COViD-19 pandemic. He is chair of the House Rural Affairs & Agriculture Committee, serves on House Judiciary and is vice-chair of Capital Development.
Cash breakdown/Top donors
Roberts: $48,862
Top donors: Colorado Education Association ($2,000), Colorado electrical workers small donor ($2,000), COPIC small donor ($2,000).
Colorado Politics analysis:
Safe Democrat. Roberts is running unopposed.
