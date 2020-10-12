Democrat Monica Duran is running for her second term against Republican Laurel Imer.
Located in central Jefferson County, including Wheat Ridge, Golden and Applewood.
Population: 81,473
Households: 33,574
Median Household Income: $65,829
Median Age: 37.8; Over 65: 16%
Poverty Rate: 13%
Racial Breakdown: 79% white; 15% Hispanic; 2% Asian; 1% Black
Voter Breakdown: 34% Dem; 21% GOP; 43% UAF
The candidates:
Monica Duran, Democrat
About Duran: Running for her second term, Duran serves on the Legislative Council as well as on House Business Affairs & Labor and State, Veterans & Military Affairs committees. She works in the dental industry. Duran was a sponsor of gun control legislation in 2020 on safe storage of firearms. She also has carried bills on dental services for low-income pregnant women, and a foster youth sibling bill of rights.
Laurel Imer, Republican
About Imer: Her first run for state office, Imer was Jeffco chair for the Trump campaign in 2016. Her then-12-year-old son, Weston, became a nationwide media darling for his enthusiastic support for the then-presidential candidate. Laurel Imer is a small business owner and clinic manager for a small employer solutions company. She believes in school choice, defense of TABOR and has endorsements from former state Rep. Tim Leonard and former U.S. Rep. Tom Tancredo.
Cash breakdown/Top donors
Duran: $65,969
Top donors: Colorado firefighters small donor ($4,000), Colorado electrical workers small donor ($4,000), Colorado Education Association ($2,750).
Imer: $10,025
Top donors: Trevor McManus of Golden ($800 in non-monetary contributions), Eloise Garrison of Evergreen ($600) and Loretta Perry of Littleton ($500).
Colorado Politics analysis:
Safe Democrat. Duran won her first race in 2018 with 63% of the vote.
