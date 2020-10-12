Voter Guide cover 100220
Illustration by Jim Carr, special to Colorado Politics

Democrat Monica Duran is running for her second term against Republican Laurel Imer.

About the district:

Located in central Jefferson County, including Wheat Ridge, Golden and Applewood. 

Population: 81,473

Households: 33,574

Median Household Income: $65,829

Median Age: 37.8; Over 65: 16%

Poverty Rate: 13%

Racial Breakdown: 79% white; 15% Hispanic; 2% Asian; 1% Black

Voter Breakdown: 34% Dem; 21% GOP; 43%  UAF

The candidates:

Monica Duran, Democrat

Monica Duran

Monica Duran

monicaduran.com 

About Duran: Running for her second term, Duran serves on the Legislative Council as well as on House Business Affairs & Labor and State, Veterans & Military Affairs committees. She works in the dental industry. Duran was a sponsor of gun control legislation in 2020 on safe storage of firearms. She also has carried bills on dental services for low-income pregnant women, and a foster youth sibling bill of rights. 

Laurel Imer, Republican 

Laurel Imer

Laurel Imer

laurelimer.com 

About Imer: Her first run for state office, Imer was Jeffco chair for the Trump campaign in 2016. Her then-12-year-old son, Weston, became a nationwide media darling for his enthusiastic support for the then-presidential candidate. Laurel Imer is a small business owner and clinic manager for a small employer solutions company. She believes in school choice, defense of TABOR and has endorsements from former state Rep. Tim Leonard and former U.S. Rep. Tom Tancredo.

Cash breakdown/Top donors

Duran: $65,969

Top donors: Colorado firefighters small donor ($4,000), Colorado electrical workers small donor ($4,000), Colorado Education Association ($2,750).

Imer: $10,025

Top donors: Trevor McManus of Golden ($800 in non-monetary contributions), Eloise Garrison of Evergreen ($600) and Loretta Perry of Littleton ($500). 

Colorado Politics analysis:

Safe Democrat. Duran won her first race in 2018 with 63% of the vote.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment as Guest

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.