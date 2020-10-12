Incumbent Democrat Chris Kennedy faces off with Republican Fred Clifford and Libertarian Doug Anderson.
About the district:
Located in central Jefferson County, including north Lakewood and Green Mountain.
Population: 82,132
Households: 36,310
Median Household Income: $61,650
Median Age: 39.4; Over 65: 16%
Poverty Rate: 9.7%
Racial Breakdown: 72% white; 21% Hispanic; 3% Asian; 1% Black
Voter Breakdown: 34% Dem; 21% GOP; 43% UAF
The candidates:
Chris Kennedy, Democrat
About Kennedy: Currently Assistant House Majority Leader, Kennedy is running for his third term. He serves on House Appropriations and is chair of the House State, Veterans & Military Affairs Committee. In 2020, he sponsored the public option bill, which failed, but he’s also interested in election issues, such as the county commissioner gerrymandering bill he carried with Larson in 2020 and in healthcare transparency and accountability.
Fred Clifford, Republican
About Clifford: His first run for statewide office, Clifford is a machinist and tool maker. His issues include educational choice, enforcing the law and defending TABOR.
Doug Anderson, Libertarian
ballotpedia.org/Doug_Anderson_(Colorado)
About Anderson: This is his second run for the House in the past 20 years. Anderson was elected twice to Lakewood City Council as a Libertarian and was the first Libertarian ever elected to office in a major city (Denver Election Commission, 1987).
Cash breakdown/Top donors
Kennedy: $53,527
Top donors: Colorado firefighters small donor ($4,000), Healthier Colorado small donor ($3,000), United Food & Commercial Workers (UFCW) Active Ballot Club Education Fund ($2,500).
Clifford: $8,226
Top donors: Foothills Republicans ($400), Ben Engen of Arvada ($400), Davie Wiechman of Lakewood ($400).
Anderson: $0
Top donors: Like most Libertarians, Anderson has not reported any contributions.
Colorado Politics analysis:
Safe Democrat. Kennedy won in 2018 with nearly 63% of the vote.
