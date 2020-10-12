Republican Colin Larson is running for his second term against Democrat Mary Parker and Libertarian Margot Herzl.
About the district:
Located in south-central Jefferson County, the district includes Columbine High School.
Population: 78,831
Households: 29,896
Median Household Income: $95,487
Median Age: 41.7; Over 65: 15%
Poverty Rate: 4.2%
Racial Breakdown: 85% white; 10% Hispanic; 3% Asian; 1% Black
Voter Breakdown: 24% Dem; 33% GOP; 42% UAF
The candidates:
Mary Parker, Democrat
About Parker: This is Parker’s fourth try for HD22 since 2012, including running as an unaffiliated candidate in 2016. She is a small business owner and systems engineer. Parker is pro-choice, believes in more funding for public education and higher education, and supports renewable energy.
Colin Larson, Republican
About Larson: Running for his second term, Larson survived a brutal primary against former state Rep. Justin Everett with the support of strong spending from independent expenditure committees. He serves on the House Education and the Public Health Care & Human Services committees. Larson has been a go-to on major bipartisan legislation, including 2020’s HB 1001, upping the age for tobacco purchases to 18, and an effort with Assistant House Majority leader Chris Kennedy on changing the law around county commissioner redistricting, which failed. His name has come up as a candidate for Assistant House Minority Leader, should he win his November election.
Margot Herzl, Libertarian
About Herzl: Her first run for statewide elected office, Herzel is a private music teacher and works in a pediatric dental office. She believes in ending “political violence,” including in discourse; requiring lawmakers to read every bill introduced and reducing the use of the safety clause.
Cash breakdown/Top donors
Parker: $18,115
Top donors: Colorado electrical workers small donor ($4,000), state firefighters small donor ($2,00), Jeffco Education Association small donor ($1,000).
Larson: $70,284
Top donors: Apartment Assn. of Metro Denver small donor ($2,675) and $400 from its political action committee; Colorado Medical Society small donor ($2,000) COPIC small donor ($2,000)
Herzl: $1,015
Top donors: Herzl is one of the few Libertarian candidates running for the General Assembly to take in campaign contributions. Donors: Patrician McMahon of Littleton ($500), Parker ($155) and Tom Conwell of Conifer ($100).
Colorado Politics analysis:
Safe Republican. Despite the intra-party struggles, this is still a safe Republican seat.
