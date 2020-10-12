Republican Mary Bradfield, Democrat Liz Rosenbaum and Libertarian Michael Seebeck are racing for this open seat.
About the district:
Located in southern El Paso County, including the Fort Carson Army Base, Fountain Valley and Security-Widefield. This is an open seat, represented by term-limited Republican Rep. Lois Landgraf.
Population: 88,135
Households: 26,455
Median Household Income: $63,160
Median Age: 28.4; Over 65: 7%
Poverty Rate: 9%
Racial breakdown: 61% white; 20% Hispanic; 10% Black; 3% Asian
Voter breakdown: 22% Dem; 32% GOP; 44% UAF
The candidates:
Mary Bradfield, Republican
About Bradfield: This is Bradfield’s first run for state office, although she’s been involved in GOP politics in El Paso County for years. She resigned her vice-chair position with the El Paso GOP to run for the seat. Her issues include affordable housing, mental health and public safety, support for business, limited government and local control.
Liz Rosenbaum, Democrat
About Rosenbaum: This is Rosenbaum’s second run for the HD21 seat. She’s the founder of the Fountain Valley Clean Water Coalition and has been recognized as a rising star in the Democratic Party. Not surprisingly, she lists cleaning up the PFAS problem in Fountain Valley as one of her issues, but she also supports paid leave, renewable energy and more funding for K-12 education.
Michael Seebeck, Libertarian
ballotpedia.org/Michael_Seebeck
About Seebeck: This is Seebeck’s second run for HD21. He is a former vice-chair of the Libertarian Party of California. Seebeck is a software engineer with Northrop Grumman. Other than support for expanded mail voting, his positions are unknown.
Cash breakdown/Top donors
Bradfield: $27,389
Top donors: COPIC small donor ($2,000), 11 contributions at the $400 level and contributions from political action committees run by Landgraf, Rep. Colin Larson of Littleton, Sens. Paul Lundeen of Monument and Bob Gardner of Colorado Springs. Also has contributions from Rep. Larry Liston of Colorado Springs and former Speaker of the House Frank McNulty.
Rosenbaum: $12,489
Top donors: Colorado electrical workers small donor ($4,000), Kathleen Ricler of Colorado Springs ($400) and Gary Bechan of Colorado Springs ($266.60)
Seebeck: $0
Top donors: Like most Libertarians, has not reported any contributions.
Colorado Politics analysis:
Safe Republican. Landgraf backed Bradfield in her primary against Ray Garcia, and has won the district handily every time. And while Rosenbaum may be a rising star in the Democratic party, the party has not yet stepped up to support her financially.
