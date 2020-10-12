Republican Terri Carver runs for her fourth and final term against Democrat Meg Fossinger and Libertarian Judy Darcy.
Located in El Paso County north of Colorado Springs, including Garden of the Gods, the US Air Force Academy, Cascade, Palmer Lake and Waldo Canyon.
Population: 80,089
Households: 31,408
Median Household Income: $72,831
Median Age: 38; Over 65: 17%
Poverty Rate: 9.8%
Racial breakdown: 79% white: 11% Hispanic; 3% Asian; 3% Black
Voter Breakdown: 21% Dem; 39% GOP; 39% UAF
The candidates:
Terri Carver, Republican
About Carver: Running for her fourth and final term in the House, Carver serves on the House Judiciary and Transportation & Local Government committees. One of her key issues is privacy, whether for consumers or those who work in public agencies. She’s also passed laws on wildfire mitigation, given that her district’s residents include those in Waldo Canyon. Carver also carried laws on human trafficking training for law enforcement and to assist veterans with a variety of services, including business, career and property taxes.
Meg Fossinger, Democrat
About Fossinger: This is Fossinger’s first run for state office. She is a social worker and cites among her interests reducing K-12 class size, better teacher pay, climate change as it relates to wildfire, and healthcare reform.
Judy Darcy, Libertarian
About Darcy: Her second run for HD20 Darcy pledges to “repeal laws and take power from government. Government is too big. Free people don't have rulers.”
Cash breakdown/Top donors
Carver: $46,858
Top donors: COPIC small donor ($2,000), Realtor small donor ($1,500), Colorado Medical Society small donor ($1,000).
Fossinger: $10,588
Top donors: Colorado electrical workers small donor ($2,000), Cruz Klein of Colorado Springs ($400), Fossinger Bookkeeping ($400).
Darcy: $0
Top donors: Like most Libertarians, has not reported any contributions
Colorado Politics analysis:
Safe Republican. Carver has never had a close general election contest; she ran unopposed in 2014 and won in 2016 and 2018 with an average of 63% of the vote.
