House Majority Leader Alec Garnett is running against Republican Victoria Partridge.
About the district:
Located in central Denver, including Capitol Hill, Wellshire and Washington Park.
Population: 83,895
Households: 44,521
Median Household Income: $66,694
Median Age: 31.1; % Over 65: 10%
Poverty Rate: 10.9%
Racial breakdown: 80% white; 10% Hispanic; 4% Asian; 3% Black
Voter breakdown: 46% Dem; 11% GOP; 41% UAF
The candidates:
Alec Garnett, Democrat
About Garnett: Currently House Majority leader and running for his third term, Garnett made a name for himself early on as a bridge builder. That’s led to major bipartisan legislation, such as the law resolving years of disputes over construction defects and the law allowing sports betting in Colorado. But he also led the fight in 2019 to pass the controversial red flag law. Garnett is a likely choice to run for Speaker of the House in 2021 if re-elected.
He serves on the Executive Committee of the Legislative Council and the Legislative Council.
Victoria Partridge, Republican
About Partridge: A first-time candidate for statewide election, Partridge is a flight attendant whose issues include small business and support for trade schools and school choice. She also advocates for solutions to the city’s homelessness problem, which is a big issue in the district.
Cash breakdown/Top donors
Garnett: $75,299
Top donors: American College of ER physicians, Colorado, small donor ($5,000), COPIC small donor ($4,400) and Colorado Medical Society small donor ($2,000).
Partridge: $4,796
Top donors: Fred & Sydnna Wulff of Denver ($400), Michael O’Rourke of Lakewood ($400) and Paul Linton of Denver ($200).
Colorado Politics analysis:
Safe Democrat. Garnett ran unopposed in 2018 and won with 73% of the vote in 2016.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.