Republican Tim Geitner runs for his second term against Democrat Joe Thompson.

About the district:

By land mass, a huge district. Covers eastern El Paso County, from the Douglas County line to the Pueblo County line, including Monument, Black Forest, Falcon, Peyton, Calhan and Yoder. Also includes Schriever Air Force Base.

Population: 88,606

Households: 30,095

Median Household Income: $103,429

Median Age: 40.8; Over 65: 13%

Poverty Rate: 4.8%

Racial Breakdown: 82% white; 9% Hispanic; 3% Black; 2% Asian

Voter Breakdown: 12% Dem; 49% GOP; 37%  UAF

The candidates:

Tim Geitner, Republican

timforhd19.com 

About Geitner: Running for his second term, Geitner serves on the House Education and Energy & Environment committees. He is an Army veteran who was deployed in Afghanistan and is a volunteer with Exodus Road, which combats human trafficking. His legislation has included a law on patient visitation rights during the pandemic and correcting the definition of a police working horse, designed to prevent animal abuse.

Joe Thompson, Democrat 

facebook.com/JoeThompsonforHD19/ 

About Thompson: A first-time candidate for state office, Thompson advocates for fair wages, lower housing costs, universal healthcare, affordable education and the wealthy paying their fair share.

Cash breakdown/Top donors

Name: Geitner

Top donors: COPIC ($2,000), Black Hills ($400), Colorado Chamber ($400)

Name: Thompson

Top donors: Has not reported any contributions.

Colorado Politics analysis:

Safe Republican. Geitner won in 2018 with 75.9% of the vote. 

