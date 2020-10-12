Republican Tim Geitner runs for his second term against Democrat Joe Thompson.
By land mass, a huge district. Covers eastern El Paso County, from the Douglas County line to the Pueblo County line, including Monument, Black Forest, Falcon, Peyton, Calhan and Yoder. Also includes Schriever Air Force Base.
Population: 88,606
Households: 30,095
Median Household Income: $103,429
Median Age: 40.8; Over 65: 13%
Poverty Rate: 4.8%
Racial Breakdown: 82% white; 9% Hispanic; 3% Black; 2% Asian
Voter Breakdown: 12% Dem; 49% GOP; 37% UAF
The candidates:
Tim Geitner, Republican
About Geitner: Running for his second term, Geitner serves on the House Education and Energy & Environment committees. He is an Army veteran who was deployed in Afghanistan and is a volunteer with Exodus Road, which combats human trafficking. His legislation has included a law on patient visitation rights during the pandemic and correcting the definition of a police working horse, designed to prevent animal abuse.
Joe Thompson, Democrat
facebook.com/JoeThompsonforHD19/
About Thompson: A first-time candidate for state office, Thompson advocates for fair wages, lower housing costs, universal healthcare, affordable education and the wealthy paying their fair share.
Cash breakdown/Top donors
Name: Geitner
Top donors: COPIC ($2,000), Black Hills ($400), Colorado Chamber ($400)
Name: Thompson
Top donors: Has not reported any contributions.
Colorado Politics analysis:
Safe Republican. Geitner won in 2018 with 75.9% of the vote.
