Democrat Marc Snyder runs for his second term against Republican George Rapko and Libertarian Nathan Foutch.
Located in El Paso County, from Manitou Springs to downtown Colorado Springs, including Colorado College.
Population: 82,530
Households: 38,412
Median Household Income: $45,090
Median Age: 39; Over 65: 16%
Poverty Rate: 16.1%
Racial breakdown: 75% white; 15% Hispanic; 4% Black; 2% Asian
Voter breakdown: 30% Dem; 25% GOP; 43% UAF
The candidates:
Marc Snyder, Democrat
About Snyder: First elected in 2018, Snyder is an attorney and serves on the House Business Affairs & Labor and Finance committees and on the Committee on Legal Services. His bills have included tax exemptions in lodging, energy use, agriculture and alcohol.
George M. Rapko, Republican
About Rapko: A first-time candidate for state office, Rapko is a 16-year veteran of the US Air Force. He is against one-party control of state government. He also is involved in the sturm-und-drang in the El Paso GOP. In a Ballotpedia question, Rapko said he believes in transparency and representing HD18 from the district, not from the statehouse.
Nathan Foutch, Libertarian
About Foutch: A first-time candidate for state office, Foutch caught flak over an exchange with a candidate in HD14 in June regarding a Black Lives Matter protest. He advocates for full decriminalization of scheduled substances, reducing property taxes and letting people make their own choices about COVID-19.
Cash breakdown/Top donors
Name: Snyder
Amount: $55,525
Top donors: Realtor small donor ($5,350), Colorado firefighters small donor ($4,000), COPIC small donor ($4,000).
Name: Rapko
Amount: $1,270
Top donors: Gail Rapko of Media, PA ($200), John Pitchford of Colorado Springs ($200) and former Rep. Gordon Klingenschmitt ($100).
Name: Foutch
Amount $0
Top donors: Like most Libertarians, has not reported any contributions.
Colorado Politics analysis:
Safe Democrat. Snyder won with 57% of the vote in 2018. This is a traditional Democratic stronghold.
