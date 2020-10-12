Voter Guide cover 100220
Democrat Marc Snyder runs for his second term against Republican George Rapko and Libertarian Nathan Foutch.

About the district:

Located in El Paso County, from Manitou Springs to downtown Colorado Springs, including Colorado College.

Population: 82,530

Households: 38,412

Median Household Income: $45,090

Median Age: 39; Over 65: 16%

Poverty Rate: 16.1%

Racial breakdown: 75% white; 15% Hispanic; 4% Black; 2% Asian

Voter breakdown: 30% Dem; 25% GOP; 43%  UAF

The candidates:

Marc Snyder, Democrat

Marc Snyder

Marc Snyder

snyderforcolorado.com 

About Snyder: First elected in 2018, Snyder is an attorney and serves on the House Business Affairs & Labor and Finance committees and on the Committee on Legal Services. His bills have included tax exemptions in lodging, energy use, agriculture and alcohol. 

George M. Rapko, Republican  

George Rapko

George Rapko

georgerapko4hd18.com 

About Rapko: A first-time candidate for state office, Rapko is a 16-year veteran of the US Air Force. He is against one-party control of state government. He also is involved in the sturm-und-drang in the El Paso GOP. In a Ballotpedia question, Rapko said he believes in transparency and representing HD18 from the district, not from the statehouse. 

Nathan Foutch, Libertarian 

ballotpedia.org/Nathan_Foutch 

About Foutch: A first-time candidate for state office, Foutch caught flak over an exchange with a candidate in HD14 in June regarding a Black Lives Matter protest. He advocates for full decriminalization of scheduled substances, reducing property taxes and letting people make their own choices about COVID-19.

Cash breakdown/Top donors

Name: Snyder

Amount: $55,525

Top donors: Realtor small donor ($5,350), Colorado firefighters small donor ($4,000), COPIC small donor ($4,000).

Name: Rapko

Amount: $1,270

Top donors: Gail Rapko of Media, PA ($200), John Pitchford of Colorado Springs ($200) and former Rep. Gordon Klingenschmitt ($100).

Name: Foutch

Amount $0

Top donors: Like most Libertarians, has not reported any contributions.

Colorado Politics analysis:

Safe Democrat. Snyder won with 57% of the vote in 2018. This is a traditional Democratic stronghold.

