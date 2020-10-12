Voter Guide cover 100220
Democrat Thomas “Tony” Exum Sr. runs for his final term against Republican Rob Blancken and Libertarian Susan Quilleash-Nelson.

About the district:

Located in El Paso County, south Colorado Springs, including the neighborhoods of Stratmoor Hills and Kelker. The intersection of US Highway 24 and Colorado 83 bisect the district. This district has bounced between Democrat and Republican several times in the past decade. 

Population: 83,485

Households: 30,552

Median Household Income: $41,517

Median Age: 29.3; %Over 65: 9%

Poverty Rate: 25.2%

Racial Breakdown: 43% white; 36% Hispanic; 12% Black; 3% Asian

Voter Breakdown: 38% Dem; 22% GOP; 45%  UAF

The candidates:

Thomas “Tony” Exum Sr., Democrat

tonyexum.com 

About Exum: He’s running for his fourth consecutive, and last, term in the House in 2020. Exum is vice-chair of House Transportation & Local Government and also serves on the Education committee. Among his bills: fighting for water quality, with laws attempting to fix the PFAS water pollution problem in Fountain and Security-Widefield. Also has laws under his belt on K-12 and higher education, plus childcare and housing grants, including during the pandemic. 

Rob Blancken, Republican

https://robert4hd17.com/

About Blancken: Making his first run for elected state office, Blancken has 35 years of experience working for Colorado Springs Utilities. He pledges to focus on transportation, education vouchers and mental health services. His campaign manager is Kit Roupe, who represented the district in 2014 but lost to Exum in 2016 and again in 2018. 

Susan Quilleash-Nelson, Libertarian 

https://ballotpedia.org/Susan_Quilleash-Nelson

About Quilleash-Nelson: This is Quilleash-Nelson’s fourth attempt at the HD17 seat. She spent 22 years as a combat engineer in the  Army and is a substitute teacher in the Widefield School District and an author of the sci-fi series “Mootoa’s Moons.” 

Cash breakdown/Top donors

Name: Exum

Amount: $64,681

Top donors: Colorado Democratic Party ($4,000), Colorado firefighters small donor ($4,000), Colorado electrical workers small donor ($4,000). 

Name: Blancken

Amount: $10,430

Top donors: Blancken has put $1,100 into his campaign. Other donors: Coloradans for Colorado, which backs Republican House candidates ($1,000), Pikes Peak Firearms small donor ($500).

Name: Quilleash-Nelson

Amount: $0

Top donors: Like most Libertarians, has not reported any contributions.

Colorado Politics analysis:

Safe Democrat. Democratic-leaning independent expenditure committees are already spending to support Exum. 

