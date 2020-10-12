Voter Guide cover 100220
About the district:

Located in El Paso County, the district is based in north Colorado Springs, including the CU-Colorado Springs campus. This is an open seat; Republican Rep. Larry Liston is running for the state Senate.

Population: 84,220

Households: 33,637

Median Household Income: $55,539

Median Age: 35.5; Over 65: 16%

Poverty Rate: 11.7%

Racial breakdown: 72% white; 16% Hispanic; 6% Black; 2% Asian

Voter breakdown: 21% Dem; 35% GOP; 41%  UAF

The candidates:

Andres G. Pico, Republican 

pico4colorado16.com

About Pico: Currently representing District 6 on the Colorado Springs City Council, Pico is a first-time candidate for state office and a retired Naval Flight Officer with 21 years of active service. He’s also worked as a defense contractor. He has served as chair of the Colorado Springs Utilities board, and lists utilities governance as among his priorities.

Stephanie Vigil, Democrat

stephanievigil.com 

About Vigil: A first-time candidate for state office, Vigil supports shutting down oil and gas wells and backs Front Range passenger rail and universal healthcare coverage. She is a “long-time essential worker” and “survivor of childhood trauma, poverty, and disability.” 

John Carl Hjersman, Libertarian

ballotpedia.org/John_Hjersman 

About Hjersman: A Navy Reserve veteran, Hjersman is a former officer of the Colorado Libertarian Party. Hjersman also served as a marine engineer for 44 years. This is his third run for HD16.

Cash breakdown/Top donors

Pico: $16,492

Top donors: COPIC small donor ($2,000), Black Hills Corporation ($400), Colorado Chamber $400). 

Vigil: $7,251

Top donors:  Colorado electrical workers small donor ($2,000), American Federation of Labor small donor ($500) and Martha D’Ambrosio of Colorado Springs ($200).

Hjersman: $0

Top 3 or 4 donors: Like most Libertarians, he has not reported any contributions.

Colorado Politics analysis: 

Safe Republican. Liston won his last two contests with an average of 63% of the vote.

