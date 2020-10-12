About the district:
Located in El Paso County, the district is based in north Colorado Springs, including the CU-Colorado Springs campus. This is an open seat; Republican Rep. Larry Liston is running for the state Senate.
Population: 84,220
Households: 33,637
Median Household Income: $55,539
Median Age: 35.5; Over 65: 16%
Poverty Rate: 11.7%
Racial breakdown: 72% white; 16% Hispanic; 6% Black; 2% Asian
Voter breakdown: 21% Dem; 35% GOP; 41% UAF
The candidates:
Andres G. Pico, Republican
About Pico: Currently representing District 6 on the Colorado Springs City Council, Pico is a first-time candidate for state office and a retired Naval Flight Officer with 21 years of active service. He’s also worked as a defense contractor. He has served as chair of the Colorado Springs Utilities board, and lists utilities governance as among his priorities.
Stephanie Vigil, Democrat
About Vigil: A first-time candidate for state office, Vigil supports shutting down oil and gas wells and backs Front Range passenger rail and universal healthcare coverage. She is a “long-time essential worker” and “survivor of childhood trauma, poverty, and disability.”
John Carl Hjersman, Libertarian
About Hjersman: A Navy Reserve veteran, Hjersman is a former officer of the Colorado Libertarian Party. Hjersman also served as a marine engineer for 44 years. This is his third run for HD16.
Cash breakdown/Top donors
Pico: $16,492
Top donors: COPIC small donor ($2,000), Black Hills Corporation ($400), Colorado Chamber $400).
Vigil: $7,251
Top donors: Colorado electrical workers small donor ($2,000), American Federation of Labor small donor ($500) and Martha D’Ambrosio of Colorado Springs ($200).
Hjersman: $0
Top 3 or 4 donors: Like most Libertarians, he has not reported any contributions.
Colorado Politics analysis:
Safe Republican. Liston won his last two contests with an average of 63% of the vote.
