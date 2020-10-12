Incumbent Republican Dave Williams is running against Democrat John Pyne IV and Libertarian Mike McRedmond.
About the district:
Located in El Paso County, eastern Colorado Springs, including Cimarron Hills, Colorado Springs airport and Peterson Air Force Base.
Population: 91,978
Households: 31,632
Median Household Income: $74,869
Median Age: 32; Over 65: 9%
Poverty Rate: 6.1%
Racial breakdown: 68% white; 16% Hispanic; 7% Black; 3% Asian
Voter Breakdown: 19% Dem; 37% GOP, 41% UAF
The candidates:
John Pyne IV, Democrat
About Pyne: A self-described “Democratic Socialist,” Pyne is making his first run for state office. He notes on his website that “I work an underpaid job just to have health insurance and can't find affordable housing because of crushing student debt,” and says he will advocate for environmental justice, gun control and free tuition at the state’s public colleges and universities.
Dave Williams, Republican
About Williams: He serves on the House Business Affairs & Labor and State, Veterans & Military Affairs Committee. A former liaison to the Trump campaign, Williams’ legislative agenda focuses on conservative social issues, such as prohibiting sanctuary jurisdictions and abortions.
He is vice president of logistics for a manufacturing support services company, and a lightning rod for House Democrats based on sometimes-inflammatory rhetoric.
Mike McRedmond, Libertarian
ballotpedia.org/mike_mcredmond
About McRedmond: He’s a network development specialist for aerospace company Boecore. McRedmond ran for Congress in 2016. He has not responded to candidate questionnaires on his positions.
Cash breakdown/Top donors
Pyne: $1,214
Top donors: He has put $500 into his campaign. Other donors: Kevin Dodson of Rock Island, IL ($100), Marie Venner of Denver ($100).
Williams: $39,953
Top donors: COPIC small donor ($2,000), Rocky Mountain Gun Owners ($1,000), Apartment Assn. of Metro Denver ($400).
McRedmond: $0
Top donors: Like most Libertarians, McRedmond has not reported any contributions.
Colorado Politics analysis:
Safe Republican. The district that sent Douglas Bruce and Gordon Klingenschmitt to the Colorado House doesn’t elect Democrats.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.