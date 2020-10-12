Voter Guide cover 100220
Illustration by Jim Carr, special to Colorado Politics

Incumbent Republican Dave Williams is running against Democrat John Pyne IV and Libertarian Mike McRedmond.

About the district:

Located in El Paso County, eastern Colorado Springs, including Cimarron Hills, Colorado Springs airport and Peterson Air Force Base.

Population: 91,978

Households: 31,632

Median Household Income: $74,869

Median Age: 32; Over 65: 9%

Poverty Rate: 6.1%

Racial breakdown: 68% white; 16% Hispanic; 7% Black; 3% Asian

Voter Breakdown: 19% Dem; 37% GOP, 41%  UAF

The candidates:

John Pyne IV, Democrat

John Pyne

John Pyne

www.johnforhd15.com 

About Pyne: A self-described “Democratic Socialist,” Pyne is making his first run for state office. He notes on his website that “I work an underpaid job just to have health insurance and can't find affordable housing because of crushing student debt,” and says he will advocate for environmental justice, gun control and free tuition at the state’s public colleges and universities. 

Dave Williams, Republican

Dave Williams

Dave Williams

daveforcolorado.com 

About Williams: He serves on the House Business Affairs & Labor and State, Veterans & Military Affairs Committee. A former liaison to the Trump campaign, Williams’ legislative agenda focuses on conservative social issues, such as prohibiting sanctuary jurisdictions and abortions. 

He is vice president of logistics for a manufacturing support services company, and a lightning rod for House Democrats based on sometimes-inflammatory rhetoric.

Mike McRedmond, Libertarian

Mike McRedmond

Mike McRedmond

ballotpedia.org/mike_mcredmond 

About McRedmond: He’s a network development specialist for aerospace company Boecore. McRedmond ran for Congress in 2016. He has not responded to candidate questionnaires on his positions.

Cash breakdown/Top donors

Pyne: $1,214

Top donors: He has put $500 into his campaign. Other donors: Kevin Dodson of Rock Island, IL ($100), Marie Venner of Denver ($100).

Williams: $39,953

Top donors: COPIC small donor ($2,000), Rocky Mountain Gun Owners ($1,000), Apartment Assn. of Metro Denver ($400).

McRedmond: $0

Top donors: Like most Libertarians, McRedmond has not reported any contributions.

Colorado Politics analysis:

Safe Republican. The district that sent Douglas Bruce and Gordon Klingenschmitt to the Colorado House doesn’t elect Democrats.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment as Guest

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.