Democrat John Foley and Libertarian David A. Thompson challenge incumbent Republican Shane Sandridge.
About the district:
Located in northern El Paso County, including east of the Air Force Academy and Chapel Hills Mall.
Population: 89,110
Households: 31,188
Median Household Income: $91,677
Median Age: 34.7; Over 65: 9%
Poverty Rate: 6.1%
Racial Breakdown: 78% white; 11% Hispanic; 4% Asian; 3% Black
Voter Breakdown: 16% Dem; 42% GOP; 40% UAF
The candidates:
John Foley, Democrat
About Foley: This is Foley’s first try at state office, although he ran for El Paso County sheriff in 2018. He advocates for affordable healthcare, “common sense gun laws” and promoting science for increased vaccine use. Foley is a retired US Army Lt. Colonel, with 27 years of service, and deployed four times in Operation Iraqi Freedom. He also was involved in some back and forth with a Libertarian candidate for HD18, Nathan Foutch, in the wake of Black Lives Matter protests in Colorado Springs.
Shane Sandridge, Republican
About Sandridge: Running for his second full term, Sandridge serves on the House Business Affairs & Labor and Finance committees. He is a former police officer and currently an investment consultant. His bills have focused on social issues, such as anti-abortion and pro gun rights. In 2020, he carried a bill to prohibit transgender youth from participating in school sports programs designated for female athletes.
David A. Thompson, Libertarian
ballotpedia.org/david_thompson_(colorado)
About Thompson: A beverage service technician for PepsiCo, he is running “to make the government more efficient and less intrusive.” His top issue is to “establish a fair tax system, thus eliminating the IRS.”
Cash breakdown/Top donors
Foley: $1,220
Top donors: Andrew DePaul of Chicago ($250), Mary Bellesi of Colorado Springs ($200) and Foley ($105).
Sandridge: $8,630
Top donors: Colorado Medical Society small donor ($1,000), Apartment Assn. of Metro Denver ($400), Colorado Chamber ($400).
Thompson: $0
Top donors: Like most Libertarians, Thompson has not reported any contributions.
Colorado Politics analysis:
Safe Republican. Sandridge won in 2018 with 68% of the vote.
