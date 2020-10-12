Republican Kevin Sipple is running for his second term against Democrat Judy Amabile and Libertarian James E. “Jed” Gilman.
About the district:
Located in western Boulder and western Boulder County, including Eldorado Springs; Nederland and Jamestown; as well as Gilpin (Central City), Grand (Winter Park, Kremmling), Jackson (Walden) and Clear Creek (Georgetown and Idaho Springs) counties. This is an open seat, represented by the term-limited Speaker of the House, KC Becker. This House district, more than any other, mixes urban and rural community interests as well as political ideology. Democrats in Boulder County dominate in voter registration, while Republicans lead in Grand and Jackson counties, although with much smaller population numbers.
Population: 79,764
Households: 33,496
Median Household Income: $74,078
Median Age: 39.3; Over 65: 15%
Poverty Rate: 15.8%
Racial Breakdown: 87% white; 7% Hispanic; 2% Asian; 1% Black
Voter Breakdown: 41% Dem; 17% GOP; 40% UAF
The candidates:
Kevin Sipple, Republican
About Sipple: Sipple is running for the second time to represent the district. A co-founder of Eldorado Natural Spring Water, he now runs Armillary Aviation in Eldorado Springs. His platform includes defense of TABOR, support for the 2nd Amendment, free-market energy production and school choice.
Judy Amabile, Democrat
About Amabile: Amabile is running for state office for the first time. She is a co-founder of Polar Bottle, a popular water bottle for outdoor recreation and a founding board member of Good Business Colorado, a Democratic-leaning business chamber. She favors paid family and medical leave, testified in favor of the red flag law in 2019, and supports bold action on climate change.
James E. “Jed” Gilman, Libertarian
About Gilman: This is Gilman’s second try at state office; he ran for SD16 in 2018. In a July 28 Facebook interview, he said he fears government overreach and that the state government “fudged” the numbers on the COVID-19 pandemic. He also stated politics should not interfere with “family values.” He marched in support of the C&C Coffee Company in Castle Rock, which defied public health orders in May.
Cash breakdown/Top donors
Sipple: $25,795
Top 3 or 4 donors: Thomas Roche of Greeley ($400), Boulder GOP ($225) and Bob Bergstrom of Longmont ($200).
Amabile: $89,329
Top donors: Colorado firefighters ($4,000), the Colorado Education Association ($2,500), Boulder Valley Education small donor ($2,000).
Gilman: $0
Top donors: Similar to most Libertarians, Gilman has not reported any contributions.
Colorado Politics analysis:
Safe Democrat. Becker ran unopposed in 2016 and beat Sipple with 73% of the vote in 2018.
