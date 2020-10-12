Democrat Tracey Bernett and Republican Eric J. Davila are running for the open seat.
About the district:
Located in eastern Boulder County, including eastern Longmont, Lafayette, Louisville. This is an open seat, held by Rep. Sonya Jaquez Lewis, who is running for the state Senate.
Population: 83,281
Households: 32,350
Median Household Income: $84,691
Median Age: 39.8; Over 65: 13%
Poverty Rate: 7.9%
Racial Breakdown: 75% white; 17% Hispanic; 4% Asian; 1% Black
Voter Breakdown: 42% Dem; 15% GOP; 42% UAF
The candidates:
Tracey Bernett, Democrat
About Bernett: A computer industry expert, entrepreneur and engineer, Bernett led efforts to revitalize the Butterfly Pavilion. She’s run 36 marathons. Her issues include climate change, such as requiring 24/7 air-quality monitoring at all drilling sites, paid for by the oil and gas industry. She also favors a public option for healthcare.
Eric J. Davila, Republican
About Davila: He has no website and biographic information is unknown.
Cash breakdown/Top donors
Bernett: $53,931
Top donors: Colorado Education Association ($2,500), Colorado Medical Society small donor ($2,000), Colorado firefighters small donor ($2,000).
Davila: $0
Top donors: Davila has not reported any campaign contributions.
Colorado Politics analysis:
Safe Democrat. Jaquez Lewis, a first-time candidate in 2018, won the seat with 74% of the vote.
