About the district:
Located in northern Boulder County, including Lyons, Niwot, west Longmont and Allenspark. This is an open seat, represented by the term-limited Democratic Rep. Jonathan Singer.
Population: 81,592
Households: 32,024
Median Household Income: $71,616
Median Age: 40.9; Over 65: 16%
Poverty Rate: 9.9%
Racial breakdown: 75% white; 19% Hispanic; 3% Asian; 1% Black
Voter breakdown: 37% Dem; 19% GOP; 43% UAF
The candidates:
Mark Milliman, Republican
About Milliman: A first-time candidate for state office, Milliman is an electrical engineer. His website does not list a bio or his positions, but he told the Longmont Times-Call in April that he believes the House lacks ideological diversity. He is interested in boosting state efforts in transportation and telecommunications. Milliman was a plaintiff in a lawsuit filed in July against the state, Fort Collins, Boulder and Larimer counties over the mask mandate, along with HD52 candidate Donna Walter.
Karen McCormick, Democrat
About McCormick: Dr. McCormick is a veterinarian and a volunteer English teacher with Longmont’s immigrant community. She’s also affiliated with the Citizen’s Climate Lobby, which advocates for mitigation of climate change, a popular issue in the district that has seen massive floods and numerous wildfires in the past decade.
Cash breakdown/Top donors
McCormick: $58,802
Top donors: Colorado firefighters small donor ($4,000), the Colorado Education Association ($2,500) and Boulder Valley Education small donor ($2,425).
Milliman: $572
Top donors: Milliman has put $307 into his campaign, the largest donation to date. His only other donor: Boulder County GOP ($225).
Colorado Politics analysis:
Safe Democrat. Singer won his last two races with an average of 63% of the vote.
