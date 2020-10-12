Voter Guide cover 100220
About the district:

Located in northern Boulder County, including Lyons, Niwot, west Longmont and Allenspark. This is an open seat, represented by the term-limited Democratic Rep. Jonathan Singer.

Population: 81,592

Households: 32,024

Median Household Income: $71,616

Median Age: 40.9; Over 65: 16%

Poverty Rate: 9.9%

Racial breakdown: 75% white; 19% Hispanic; 3% Asian; 1% Black

Voter breakdown: 37% Dem; 19% GOP; 43%  UAF

The candidates:

Mark Milliman, Republican

millimanforco.com

About Milliman: A first-time candidate for state office, Milliman is an electrical engineer. His website does not list a bio or his positions, but he told the Longmont Times-Call in April that he believes the House lacks ideological diversity. He is interested in boosting state efforts in transportation and telecommunications. Milliman was a plaintiff in a lawsuit filed in July against the state, Fort Collins, Boulder and Larimer counties over the mask mandate, along with HD52 candidate Donna Walter.

Karen McCormick, Democrat

karenforco.com 

About McCormick: Dr. McCormick is a veterinarian and a volunteer English teacher with Longmont’s immigrant community. She’s also affiliated with the Citizen’s Climate Lobby, which advocates for mitigation of climate change, a popular issue in the district that has seen massive floods and numerous wildfires in the past decade.

Cash breakdown/Top donors

McCormick: $58,802

Top donors: Colorado firefighters small donor ($4,000), the Colorado Education Association ($2,500) and Boulder Valley Education small donor ($2,425). 

Milliman: $572

Top donors: Milliman has put $307 into his campaign, the largest donation to date. His only other donor: Boulder County GOP ($225).

Colorado Politics analysis:

Safe Democrat. Singer won his last two races with an average of 63% of the vote.

