Democrat incumbent Edie Hooton faces Republican Kenneth J. Stickney.
Located in central Boulder, including the University of Colorado-Boulder campus.
Population: 83,878
Households: 33,538
Median Household Income: $66,850
Median Age: 30.1; Over 65: 11%
Poverty Rate: 17.9%
Racial Breakdown: 78% white; 12% Hispanic; 6% Asian; 1% Black
Voter Breakdown: 52% Dem; 8% GOP; 39% UAF
The candidates:
Edie Hooton, Democrat
About Hooton: She is majority caucus chair, vice-chair of the House Energy & Environment committee and also serves on the House Local Government Committee. She is running for her third term. Hooton’s legislation has focused on mobile home tenant rights. She also sponsored the legislation allowing those on the autism spectrum to take medical marijuana, a bill vetoed by then-Gov. John Hickenlooper but approved by Gov. Jared Polis.
Kenneth J. Stickney, Republican
About Stickney: Active in the Boulder GOP, Stickney is making his first run for state office. He’s a longtime Boulder resident who favors TABOR, is opposed to gun control including the red flag law, and is in favor of energy independence.
Cash breakdown/Top donors
Hooton: $85,332
Top donors: Hooton has put $59,050 into her campaign account in the 2020 election cycle. Other donors: the Boulder Valley Education Association small donor ($1,000) and Colorado Medical Society small donor ($1,000).
Stickney: $7,585
Top donors: Stickney has put $500 into his campaign. Other donors: Chet Winter of Boulder ($400), Robert Sinton of Boulder ($400) and Stanley Kress of Lafayette ($400).
Colorado Politics analysis:
Safe Democrat. Hooton won her 2018 race with 87% of the vote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.