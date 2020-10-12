About the district:
Located in southwest Denver with a small sliver in Jefferson County. Includes neighborhoods of Harvey Park, Westwood south of Morrison Road and Fort Logan. The Jeffco portion includes the Marston Reservoir area.
Population: 83,816
Households: 29,949
Median Household Income: $56,863
Median Age: 33.9; Over 65: 12%
Poverty Rate: 15.90%
Racial breakdown: 50% Hispanic; 39% white; 6% Asian; 3% Black
Voter breakdown: 40% Dem; 18% GOP; 40% UAF
The candidates:
Susan Lontine, Democrat
About Lontine: Lontine is running for her third term in the House. She chairs the House Health & Insurance Committee, the joint Capitol Building Advisory Committee, and also serves on the House State, Veterans & Military Affairs and joint Legislative Council committees. Her bills focus largely on health care, but she’s also carried legislation on school discipline and blocking law enforcement from arresting someone based on a civil immigration detainer.
Samantha Koch, Republican
About Koch: A first-time candidate for state office, Koch backs school choice, enforcement of immigration laws, and is opposed to the state’s 2020 law modifying vaccination protocols. She is a makeup artist and hairstylist and owns an online clothing and makeup boutique.
Cash breakdown/Top donors
Lontine: $18,489
Top donors: Healthier Colorado small donor ($3,000), Pipefitters Local 208 ($500), Colorado Assn. of Nurse Anesthetists ($400) and Pat Stryker, heir to Stryker Medical and a frequent donor to Democratic candidates and causes ($400).
Koch: $4,511
Top donors: Denver County GOP central committee ($500), Robert Lowdermilk of Denver ($400), Darryl Merkle of Denver ($500).
Colorado Politics analysis:
Safe Democrat. Lontine won her last two races by an average of 62% of the vote.
