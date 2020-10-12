Voter Guide cover 100220
Illustration by Jim Carr, special to Colorado Politics

About the district: 

Located in southwest Denver with a small sliver in Jefferson County. Includes neighborhoods of Harvey Park, Westwood south of Morrison Road and Fort Logan. The Jeffco portion includes the Marston Reservoir area.

Population: 83,816

Households: 29,949

Median Household Income: $56,863

Median Age: 33.9; Over 65: 12%

Poverty Rate: 15.90%

Racial breakdown: 50% Hispanic; 39% white; 6% Asian; 3% Black

Voter breakdown: 40% Dem; 18% GOP; 40% UAF

The candidates:

Susan Lontine, Democrat

Susan Lontine

Susan Lontine

susanlontinehd1.com 

About Lontine: Lontine is running for her third term in the House. She chairs the House Health & Insurance Committee, the joint Capitol Building Advisory Committee, and also serves on the House State, Veterans & Military Affairs and joint Legislative Council committees. Her bills focus largely on health care, but she’s also carried legislation on school discipline and blocking law enforcement from arresting someone based on a civil immigration detainer.

Samantha Koch, Republican

Samantha Koch

Samantha Koch

samanthaforcoloradovalues.com 

About Koch: A first-time candidate for state office, Koch backs school choice, enforcement of immigration laws, and is opposed to the state’s 2020 law modifying vaccination protocols. She is a makeup artist and hairstylist and owns an online clothing and makeup boutique. 

Cash breakdown/Top donors

Lontine: $18,489

Top donors: Healthier Colorado small donor ($3,000), Pipefitters Local 208 ($500), Colorado Assn. of Nurse Anesthetists ($400) and Pat Stryker, heir to Stryker Medical and a frequent donor to Democratic candidates and causes ($400).

Koch: $4,511

Top donors: Denver County GOP central committee ($500), Robert Lowdermilk of Denver ($400), Darryl Merkle of Denver ($500).

Colorado Politics analysis:

Safe Democrat. Lontine won her last two races by an average of 62% of the vote.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment as Guest

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.