The US Department of Agriculture announced Tuesday it will invest $6.3 million in broadband service for unserved and underserved rural areas of Colorado, part of its "ReConnect" program.
The areas to receive the fiber-to-the-premises connections are in Dolores, San Miguel and Montezuma counties in Colorado's southwestern region. Local residents have complained for years about poor or non-existent broadband service and it's been a major agenda item for Colorado state lawmakers from the region.
The National League of Cities, in a 2018 report, said “broadband access tends to cluster in urban areas because it is a guaranteed market for private providers, unlike less densely populated rural areas.” In addition, rural communities have [an average] of 37% more residents without broadband access when compared to their urban counterparts. Colorado exceeds the average, with 49% more rural residents without adequate broadband access compared to urban communities.
Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue said in a statement Tuesday announcing the grants that “the need for rural broadband has never been more apparent than it is now – as our nation manages the coronavirus national emergency. Access to telehealth services, remote learning for school children and remote business operations all require access to broadband ... expanding access to this critical infrastructure will help ensure rural America prospers for years to come."
Orangeville, Utah-based Emery Telecommunications received the grant that the USDA said will connect 1,638 people, 91 farms, 52 businesses, three fire stations and two post offices. Emery received a $2.7 million grant in February from the ReConnect program to connect the town of Dove Creek, in Dolores County; Monticello, Utah and the U.S. 491 corridor that links the two communities.
The grant is expected to put broadband into 528 Dove Creek households, the fire department and sheriff’s office and schools, according to an announcement from USDA last February. The money will pay for the costs of construction, improvement, or acquisition of facilities and equipment.
Program participants must meet a 25/3 Mbps minimum service requirement in all proposed service areas. That's 25 Megabytes per second download and 3 Mbps for uploading, a "reasonable minimum standard" that will allow multiple people in a household to use the Internet at the same time. The Pew Research Center in 2017 said a third of US households have at least three smartphones and 90% have at least one device to connect to the Internet, be it a smartphone, tablet or computer.
The ReConnect program, under the USDA's office of Rural Development, was started in March 2018 with $600 million from Congress. Last April, USDA announced it had received 172 applications for $1.57 billion in funding for the second round of ReConnect grants.
