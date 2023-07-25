Today is July 25, 2023, and here's what you need to know:

Huddled away from public view and faced with intense pressure to act, Denver Public Schools' elected officials and the district superintendent challenged each other's points in a five-hour meeting but ultimately ended up closely collaborating to produce a new policy in the wake of shootings that rocked schools in February and March.

The video of the March executive session — which DPS ultimately released following a judge's order and after a media coalition that included The Denver Gazette and Colorado Politics filed for contempt because of delays — offered a rare behind-the-scenes look into the inner workings of the DPS board when the public isn't watching.

The recording revealed particularly tense moments between Superintendent Alex Marrero and the DPS board and offered a glimpse into the relationship among the elected officials and between them and the man who runs Denver's K-12 system.

Denver Mayor Mike Johnston on Monday unveiled members of his 10-person "homeless resolution" team to oversee, coordinate and follow through on his emergency declaration and promise to house 1,000 homeless people.

He also announced his first town hall in downtown Denver, kicking off his 78-neighborhood tour aimed at gathering feedback from residents on his homelessness strategy. Johnston said Councilmember Darrell Watson will join him at The Savoy Denver at 6 p.m. July 25.

In a news release, the Johnston administration said Cole Chandler, the first director of Homelessness Initiatives at the Colorado Department of Human Services, will serve as senior advisor, leading efforts within the Mayor’s Office and coordinating with the city's Emergency Operations Center.

“Cole Chandler is one of Denver’s sharpest and most service-oriented leaders on homelessness and there is no one better to help lead our efforts,” Johnston said. “Cole has a deep understanding of this issue, and we have built an incredible team of 10 committed, experienced and diverse leaders who are ready to take this on."

In the same news release, Cole said Denverites "don’t have to live in a city where 1,400 of our neighbors call the streets their home.”

A day before the declaration was set to expire, the Denver City Council debated and then voted to extend an emergency declaration that Mayor Mike Johnston issued to jumpstart his homelessness program.

The decision came on the heels of new estimates that show the metro Denver region saw a 32% increase in homelessness in 2023.

Multiple councilmembers said Denver's homelessness crisis has long been at an emergency point and is a top priority for their constituents, who want to see homeless residents find safe housing.

The emergency declaration was extended until Aug. 21 following the council’s Monday vote. The city council will then consider another extension.

Strict compliance with the law is necessary if tenants, who typically lack legal representation, wish to sue landlords for shoddy living conditions, Colorado's second-highest court ruled last week.

In a 2-1 decision, a three-judge panel for the Court of Appeals agreed a Denver man could not hold his landlord liable for an uninhabitable apartment because he did not give specific permission to enter his unit, as the law requires.

"We are not at liberty to rewrite the statute and must enforce clear statutory language as written," wrote Judge Ted C. Tow III in the panel's July 20 opinion, rejecting the argument from plaintiff Allen Anderson that his lease already allowed the landlord to enter for repairs.

Judge Timothy J. Schutz, writing in dissent, emphasized that Anderson originally represented himself in court and, therefore, the appellate panel had an obligation to take a more lenient view of his claims. To Schutz, Anderson arguably did not need to give additional permission to enter, and Anderson's case should have proceeded to trial.

The Internal Revenue Service said Monday it is ending its decades-old policy of making unannounced home and business visits, in an effort to help keep its workers safe and to combat scammers who pose as IRS agents.

Effective immediately, revenue agents will no longer make unplanned visits to taxpayers' homes and businesses “except in a few unique circumstances,” the Treasury Department said in a statement. The agency will instead mail letters to people to schedule meetings.

“Today’s announcement is the right thing to do, at the right time," new IRS Commissioner Daniel Werfel told reporters on a call Monday.

The change ends "an era at the IRS,” he said, reversing a practice by revenue officers whose duties include visiting homes and firms to resolve taxpayers' liabilities by collecting unpaid taxes and unfiled tax returns.