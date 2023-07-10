Today is July 10, 2023, and here's what you need to know:

Gruesome deaths like Lavina Bonacci's are often seen as terrible but isolated mistakes. But a four-month Denver Gazette investigation into Colorado’s burgeoning assisted-living industry revealed that preventable deaths at facilities promising a watchful eye happened more often than the public knows.

There were 110 documented deaths classified by the state as “unexplained or suspicious” at assisted-living facilities between Jan. 1, 2018, and Oct. 28, 2022, according to Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment records obtained and analyzed by The Gazette. The records come from mandatory self-reporting by facilities.

But the Gazette analysis of the more than 4,500 reports plus independent reporting also discovered three dozen more deaths or incidents of neglect and abuse that later led to death. In some of those cases, the deaths were found within state records classified as something other than death. In at least one other, a facility never reported a death at all.

The Gazette further found that after a tragedy, punishment to those in charge is minimal due to vague state regulations, limited or nonexistent criminal prosecution and a fine structure currently so low a national expert called it “absurd.”

The series of preventable deaths across the state included a resident who died after not getting medication for days, another with an untreated wound that led to fatal sepsis, and a yet another left unattended outside for six hours in 100-degree heat that slowly baked her to death.

The transition committee for Mayor-elect Mike Johnston is currently conducting a series of 28 public forums to gather community input that will help develop the administration’s priorities, both long term and for the first 100 days in office.

The group that turned out for the labor relations public forum on Sunday faced a unique task, committee co-chair and Councilmember Debbie Ortega said while opening the event.

Their feedback would help shape the job description for the new position of labor liaison within the administration – a role that hasn’t existed in the mayor’s office for years.

“This one is a little different,” she said to the group of roughly 15 committee and community members from various unions.

Mike Johnston’s committee for the Denver Economic Development and Opportunity (DEDO) held a public forum Saturday morning, one of 28 public meetings the mayor-elect’s team is holding before Johnston takes office.

The forums are “a platform for community members across Denver to make their voices heard,” according to the Vibrant Denver website.

Each forum is two hours long and includes a brief overview of the committee’s work and opportunities for community members to participate in group discussions and share ideas, concerns and hopes for the future administration.

Transition co-chair Makisha Boothe, who made a brief appearance at Saturday's DEDO forum before heading to another forum, said their team wants innovative ideas, urging people to share their ideas even if they seem too ambitious.

Colorado Republicans want the state's delegates to next year's presidential nominating convention to pledge to support particular candidates rather than attend as unpledged delegates, according to a proposal released Friday by state GOP Chairman Dave Williams.

Williams said the change is intended to keep Colorado from getting drowned out when the state holds its 2024 presidential primary on March 5, known as Super Tuesday, along with at least 14 other states.

“We don’t want to get lost in the mix of Super Tuesday, so our goal with these changes is for Colorado to have a greater say on who the eventual Republican nominee becomes," Williams told Colorado Politics in a text message. "We know presidential candidates want to bank as much delegate support as possible in preparation for a contested convention battle, so we want to leverage their motivation and reward any increased attention to our state.”

The state party's current rules say delegates hoping to attend the Republican National Convention can pledge their support for a candidate but aren't required to.

"[T]hese merit-based incentives will help Republicans in Colorado have their voices heard," Williams said Friday in an email to party members describing the proposal.

Another candidate has entered the race for the soon-to-be-open seat representing Colorado's Senate District 19.

State Rep. Lindsey Daugherty announced Friday that she's formally launching her campaign for the Senate seat. Daugherty aims to replace her fellow Arvada Democrat, state Sen. Rachel Zenzinger, who currently represents the district and who will be term limited by the November 2024 election.

Daugherty has represented House District 24 since 2021. She was reelected in November for her second of four potential two-year terms.

"I’m eager to apply my experience and expertise for an even greater impact in the state Senate," Daugherty said in her campaign announcement. "I dream big, for my family and for yours. With your help, we can turn those dreams into reality. I have a proven record of turning aspirations into accomplishments, and you can trust me to bring that same dedication as your next state senator."

Daugherty will face off against Obi Ezeadi in the primary for the Senate seat. A Democrat and member of the Westminster City Council, Ezeadi announced his candidacy for Senate District 19 last month.

The two candidates have seemingly already split their party, with dozens of Democratic politicians endorsing each candidate, according to their respective campaign websites.