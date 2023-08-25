Today is Aug. 25, 2023, and here's what you need to know:

For more than a decade, congressional town halls have been a partisan flashpoint in Colorado, though traces of that contentious history were nowhere to be found on a sunny morning this week in the crowded community room at a facility for active older adults in Brighton.

Instead of the chanting and angry questions that once routinely confronted members of the state's DC delegation at their town halls, more than 60 community members, local officials and facility residents joined U.S. Rep. Yadira Caraveo and House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries for a spirited discussion mostly devoted to issuess important to seniors, including the future of Social Security and Medicare.

The harsh words instead landed outside the meeting, in a flurry of press releases from across the aisle that blasted Caraveo for sharing the spotlight with her party's leader.

Former President Donald Trump surrendered on Thursday for a fourth time this year, with this case focusing on his efforts to overturn his 2020 general election defeat in Georgia.

The probe by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis began shortly after the release of a recording of a Jan. 2, 2021, phone call between Trump and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in which the then-president suggested that Raffensperger could “find 11,780 votes” — just enough to overtake Joe Biden.

Trump, a Republican, has described his phone call to Raffensperger as “perfect" and has portrayed the prosecution by the Democratic district attorney as politically motivated.

Here’s a look at some of the other top probes against Trump as he campaigns for the 2024 Republican nomination.

State Sen. Larry Liston on Thursday endorsed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in what appears to be the first formal endorsement in the 2024 Republican presidential primary by a sitting GOP legislator in Colorado.

The Colorado Springs Republican was among more than 20 state and local officials endorsing DeSantis on the day after he participated in the Republican National Committee's first primary debate in Milwaukee on Wednesday night.

Liston told Colorado Politics that he's long been impressed by DeSantis and considers him an electable alternative to primary frontrunner former President Donald Trump, who skipped the debate and was set to turn himself in on criminal charges in Georgia on Thursday.

Bipartisanship was the buzz word on Wednesday as Colorado's federal lawmakers visited the Colorado Water Congress in Steamboat Springs.

Both U.S. Sens. Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper touted the funding coming from the bipartisan Infrastructure Act signed by President Joe Biden a year ago, and some of the projects that will benefit from that funding.

Hickenlooper noted the progress on the Arkansas Valley Conduit, which has been in the works since the Kennedy administration. The federal legislation will put $160 million into that project, the largest allocation since the project got off the ground just a few years ago.

Hickenlooper focused his remarks on the bipartisan group of Western senators known as the Colorado River caucus. He spoke about the effort he and Bennet have been working on over the last year, and the impact of aridification on their work.

The Denver Public Schools Board of Education voted 6-1 Thursday to approve Superintendent Alex Marrero’s firing of McAuliffe International Middle School Principal Kurt Dennis.

But not without board members sniping at one another.

Director Scott Baldermann was the lone dissenting vote.

The board voted to accept Marrero’s actions for all the employees, unnamed, in what’s called a “Personnel Transaction Report” with new hires, layoffs and terminations, including Dennis.